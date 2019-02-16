On Thursday, February 7th, Tommy Baker celebrated the grand opening of the new 20,000 square foot Porsche dealership on 1515 Savannah Highway in Charleston. The beautiful facility features 30 percent more Porsche inventory, a customer cafe and a "fitting lounge" for vehicle customization. It is nearly double in size of the previous facility.
The special event was attended by Charleston state and local politicians, Porsche executives, local media, friends, staff and other members of the community. Guests enjoyed food, cocktails and live entertainment.
Baker had a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and said a few words to the crowd. The new facility promises to enhance the customer experience, providing a "new space that provides a five-star, club-like feel."
“It was such an honor to be able to open the doors of our new facility and host representatives from Porsche Cars North America, our Board of Directors and our city and state leaders. The new dealership is not only representative of our 25 years with the Porsche brand, but also the incredible support we’ve received from local dignitaries, family, friends, customers and staff. We’re extremely proud of this new facility and look forward to sharing it with you,” Baker stated.
With a team of Porsche Gold Certified Technicians to ensure premium care for the Porsche’s line of luxury vehicles, Baker is dedicated to ensuring the recently opened facility lives up to the high standards of the Porsche brand.
“We’re committed to providing the best automotive facilities in the nation right here in Charleston and this facility is our most recent example of that. No detail has been overlooked. Our Porsche clients can enjoy new levels of luxury and modern conveniences at Porsche Charleston. Enhancing the customer experience is a part of our DNA so we’re excited to offer a new space that provides a five-star, club-like feel.,” Baker said.
For information about Porsche or to talk to a Porsche representative in Charleston, call 843-996-1452 or visit https://www.porschecharleston.com/.