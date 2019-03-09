If you’re like most people, you Google most everything – the best this or that – including a Google search on your dream car. You’ll pick out the color, customize it and voila, there it is waiting for you, on the screen.
Ever wonder what the most Googled supercars are?
According to Veygo.com, the most googled supercar is the Audi R8,dominating the world map – 95 out of 169 countries. Surprised? Here's some other factoids:
- Audi, Lamborghini and Bugatti have the monopoly on the most popular cars.
- Close behind are the McLaren 675LT, Ford GT and Ferrari 458.
Who owns these supercars? The Volkswagen Group.
Source: Veygo.com
The 5 Best Infotainment Systems
According to an article from APnews.com, Edmunds has rated the 5 best infotainment systems. Their rating system included screen size, interfaces, operating speed and the ease in which the driver can use it without looking away from the road. Here they are, in no particular order:
1. Hyundai Blue Link – Easy to see screen and easy to learn even if you’re not tech-savvy.
2. Ford Sync 3 – Four quadrant layout on the touchscreen, great voice control and easy-to-use.
3. Mazda Connect – Simple, elegant, intuitive and feels as if it belongs in a luxury vehicle.
4. Mercedes MBUX – Easy to use, classy, ultra-crisp graphics and no button pressing, only “Hey Mercedes voice command.
5. RAM UCONNECT – Huge center screen, layout of controls and good response & easy to use system.
Source: APnews.com/Edmunds.