According to a recent Forbes article, 2019 will be a year of hits and misses for auto manufacturers and the buyers they serve.
• Your auto will have more Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will continue to “revolutionize” how you use it. Your car will be your office and having all of that ingenuity and technology inside your cocoon of driving space is a good thing, right?
• A connected vehicle “ecosystem” is close. Look for smart interiors that range from free to subscription based services. Audi has introduced the new eTron technology in their electric model that promises to simplify lives, keeping the driver connected by offering Amazon Alexa integration, and cool better than ever driver assistance systems.
• From your car, use on demand features to order food, make reservations, book hotels and get alerts from your favorite dealership.
• The future is autonomous shuttles and taxis as auto manufacturers, mobile providers and technology companies work furiously to be the first to provide their “vision of autonomous shared transportation.”
• Electric vs petrol-powered autos – who will win? Maybe there’s room for both as petrol technology suppliers and manufacturers are scrambling to provide alternative fuels.
• Key influencers the auto market is serving are Gen Zers (millennials) who want subscription-based services in their vehicles.
Because of economic uncertainties – Brexit, the U.S., Mexico and Canada agreement. and the trade wars between China and the U.S., the industry will experience less growth.
Still, as the industry adapts and partners with technological and mobile giants, they will undoubtedly ride out the unpredictability.
Chances are they’ll all make it to the finish line.