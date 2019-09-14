Have you ever been driving and looked over to see a car that is so poorly designed you think to yourself: “Why? And, even more – why did you buy that?”
Normally these cars are in the worst colors as well. Dirty brown, burnt orange, that odd blue color between cobalt and royal that does not work on a vehicle. Mustard yellow on a certain model is almost offensive.
I’ve put together a list of those vehicles that I consider just plain unattractive. I suppose there is an auto for every buyer and beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
But, these cars perhaps, never should have been made.
AMC Pacer
Something went very wrong here. Though it appeared in the movie, “Wayne’s World,” and most likely that sparked some kind of comeback, its odd shape branded as “bold” wasn’t. It’s like a strange piece of misshapen fruit or the ugly carrot in the bag. You want to like it but you just don’t. It was in production for four (thankfully) short years, from 1975 to 1979 and it sold out in 1980. “Aerodynamic and modern” were other adjectives to describe it. Okay, not.
Pontiac Aztek
Walter White in “Breaking Bad” continued to drive this car around despite his dastardly deeds and acquiring mega cash. Perhaps it was the writer’s idea of the series to keep Walter in it to reinforce the “ugliness” of Walter’s downward spiral. It was made from 2001 to 2005 but the Aztek broke all kinds of bad.
Subaru Brat
I love Subarus, but the Brat doesn’t measure up to what we love about Subarus. The Brat which was an acronym for Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter (whew) was produced from 1978 to 1994. Why? I don’t think the incredibly adorable Golden Retriever family that shows up on the present-day Subaru commercials would drive this one. They would stand back and bark at it.
Nissan Cube (and all the other models that look like cubes)
This car looks like something an evil Dr. Seuss would drive. I did not like it when it came out and I still don’t. I cannot fathom what the designers were thinking. It doesn’t look safe, reliable, sporty. It just sits there. Like a cube.
Chrysler PT Cruiser
This car looks like one that so wants to be cool, but isn’t. I think of a bad impression ZZ-Top band member owning and driving this car/truck thing. It looks awkward and though they tried to make it cooler by making it a convertible; it didn’t help. They stopped making it in 2010 and there’s a good reason for that. It’s not pretty and it has zero get up and go.
Those are my top picks for the ugliest cars ever made. What are yours?
Be safe out there.