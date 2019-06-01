There’s something about hitting the open road. We’ve seen countless movies about doing that. We all dream about leaving the 9-5 grind, buying an RV or other roomy vehicle and leaving our worries behind. It sounds great in theory, but in reality not so much.
We instead grab a scaled down version of our homes, load it up and for a period of time, live the life of a wanderer. One of the best ways to do that is in an RV, with all the comforts of home.
Here are my top four leaving-it-all-behind fantasy road trips in a RV.
New England
If you’ve ever driven along the coast or roads of New England, you understand the beauty of it. Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine – all are magnificent, especially during the fall. Think cool nights by a fire while strumming a guitar and singing folk songs near a babbling brook.
Big Sur Coastal Highway
Careful driving in a massive RV along the Big Sur Coastal Highway would definitely inspire poetic moments. Ocean vistas and golden, orange and pink hued sunsets are pretty awe-inspiring. Though I’ve driven the route in a car, pulling off the highway and setting up camp in a beachy place to reflect would help restore my Zen before driving again. Peace, love and grub cooked atop of my top-of-the-line stove in my RV while sipping a nice Sancere is my idea of California dreaming.
Desert Southwest
Seeing canyons, cacti and rock formations scattered about like modern art would be a memorable life experience. Doing so in a tricked-out RV would be even better. I’ve not seen that part of the country so touring Santa Fe, New Mexico and Arizona in a mini-home is on my list. Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” would be playing fainting in the background as I listened to calls of coyotes.
The Big One – Route 66
This is one to do if you have a couple of months or more. It crosses eight states and three time zones. It runs through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. I’d write a travel book and take lots of photos. It would be somewhere between Kerouac’s “On the Road” and Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charly” with wise inflections reminiscent of Nora Ephron.
For techno-leaning RV’ers, RVTrip Wizard is an app that can plan it all for you. For all you luddites out there, pick up the 2019 Road Atlas.
Happy trails.
