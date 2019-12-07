Stockings are getting hung and trees are being decorated. What do you buy for the car collector or aficionado that is in love with her or his car?
I’ve scoured the internet to find some gifts that won’t break the budget and some that will undoubtedly be the perfect gift for that special someone. Whether they drive a tricked out Hummer or a sporty little Fiat, these will come in handy. I’ve rated them on an easy-to-wrap scale of 1-5, (1 being very easy, 5, not so much.)
1. Seat Gap Filler
I recall seeing this for the first time on the television program, “Shark Tank.” Who knew that a block of covered cushy foam would be a best-seller? Known as “Drop Stop,” it reached $24 million in sales by December 2017. Law enforcement love ‘em and so will your car gal or guy. Find them on Amazon for a set of two for $19.99. Wrap ease: 1
2. FIXD OBD-11 Active Car Health Monitor
This little gadget is for the multi-tasker in all of us. It continually checks your auto’s health in terms of problems. You plug it into a 1996 or newer auto and it transmits data via Bluetooth to the FIXD app. You’ll get maintenance reminders and estimate for those maintenance issues it detects. You can also check the data of different vehicles. After all, we need another app on our devices that beeps and tells us that we need to fix our car when we not counting our steps on our pedometers, checking our heart rates, remembering reminders via a text or ding. Yay! Buy it on Amazon for $59.99. Wrap ease: 1 (it’s tiny).
3. Lifeline AAA Excursion Road Kit
This pack of auto awesomeness includes an air compressor, jumper cables, flashlight, batteries, screwdrivers, whistle and a poncho. Plus, there’s some first-aid stuff in there, all adding up to 76 different items – all zipped up in a snazzy red soft carry case. On Amazon for $68.96. Wrap ease: 3.
4. Magnetic Phone Car Mount by WizGear
A two-pack of air vent mounts that are magnetic and “10 times easier to use than any other magnetic car holder.” You can swivel it in any direction and it fits in to the back of any smartphone. For hands-free talking and telling Siri or Alexa what to do. Priced at $11.99 on Amazon. Wrap ease: 1.
5. Chemical Guys BUF 209X Complete Detailing Kit
Coming in as my most expensive gift, this handy kit has everything one needs to detail their beloved auto. This gift is for that woman or man who spends a great deal of their time babying their baby. There’s a polisher that makes easy work of polishing at 1,200 to 4,200 orbits per minute – paint, carpets, spreading wax – you get the idea. Plus, it has all the little foamy pads to make that happen. Microfiber towels and cleaner and conditioner complete the package. At $179.99 on Amazon, it’s for that special someone who needs this instead of constantly going somewhere to get their car detailed. Think of the savings! Wrap ease: 4 (weighty at 10 pounds and kind of bulky).
There you have it – a list to help you wrap it up for your holiday auto giving.
Be safe out there.