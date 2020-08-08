The Top 10 list of the most stolen cars

According to Insurify Insights, 748,841 vehicles were stolen in 2018. That’s down from 2017, about 3 percent. The year, 1991, was car-stealing peak season. Since then, it’s gone down a whopping 55 percent.
Still, it happens – in fact 2,052 cars are stolen every day in the U.S., according to insurance stats.
Ways in which to stop a thief from nabbing yours include:
• Don’t leave it running or unattended.
• Have some kind of alarm device on your car if someone gets near it or tries to inside.
• Have GPS tracking on your vehicle.
And, you may wish to consider buying another model instead of the ones vandals prefer. Check the list below to see if your car is on it.
Model year most stolen, number of thefts for the vehicle and how much of an increase or decrease from last year is included.
1. 2000 Honda Civic (down 14.7, 38,426 thefts)
2. 1997 Honda Accord (dubbed “America’s favorite car,” holding steady, 36,815 thefts)
3. 2006 Full size Ford pickup (up by 3.6 percent, 36,355 thefts)
4. 2004 Full size Chevrolet pickup (up 5 percent, 31,566 thefts)
5. 2017 Toyota Camry (down 2.2 percent, 16,906 thefts)
6. 2017 Nissan Altima (down 0.6 percent, 13,284 thefts)
7. 2017 Toyota Corolla (holding steady, 12,388)
8. 2018 GMC Full size pickup (up 7.8 percent, 11,708 thefts)
9. 2001 Dodge Full size pickup (down 6.5 percent, 11,226 thefts)
10. 2000 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (holding steady, 9,818)
Methodology: Insurify pulled data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest “Hot Wheels” report to determine the top ten most stolen. Data included number of thefts and the most stolen model year. The list was updated by Insurify in May 2020. The image below shows cars stolen in 2018.
Honda Civics were stolen most on the West Coast and Accords, on the East Coast. Pickups on the list are pretty even throughout the U.S.
Lock your car, turn on the alarm and be safe out there.