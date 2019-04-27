Cars on Kiawah, an annual celebration for auto aficionados and some of the Southeast’s finest automobiles on display, is being held on Saturday, May 4 at the eastern end of Kiawah Island at Ocean Park. The park is adjacent to Ocean Course, home to the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championship. It is a 15-20 minute drive to the show field from the Kiawah Island entrance. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. The event takes place rain or shine.
There will be over 250 national and international cars on display – from the early 1900s to sleek supercars, classic muscle cars, outrageous rat rods, and everything in between. Last year, over 3,500 spectators attended.
This year, Ally Financial, a full-service auto finance organization that serves 18,000 dealers and four million of their customers, and Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest private auto dealer in the U.S. with 101 dealerships from the Carolinas to California, are the event sponsors.
“Given Ally’s deep automotive roots, we’re excited to be back at this beautiful showcase of cars and community,” said Jeffrey Brown, CEO of Ally Financial. “It’s especially gratifying to be working with the team at Hendrick Automotive Group to sponsor an event that celebrates car culture and is so important to the region.”
VP of Marketing Brian Williams of Hendrick Automotive Group echoed Brown’s comments: “We are excited to participate in the 2019 Cars on Kiawah show. The area is a terrific place to live and work, and we appreciate the many opportunities the community has provided our dealerships in Charleston and North Charleston. The event is a fantastic way for us to celebrate our passion for cars as well, which is an important part of our company’s culture.”
Cars on Kiawah Co-Chairs Bruce Stemerman and John Wilson were thrilled to have Ally and Hendrick on board as key sponsors.
“Teaming up with two companies as successful, progressive and customer-focused as Ally and Hendrick is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Cars on Kiawah. With Ally’s continuing support and the addition of the Hendrick Automotive Group, Cars on Kiawah will continue to be one of the best automotive events in the Southeast,” the two agreed.
What to expect
Admission is free to the event with a $20 parking fee per car. There is lot parking within walking distance to the show field. Julia Deckman, the artist of this year’s Cars on Kiawah poster, will be on hand to sign the posters for attendees.
Highlights include:
- Hendrick Automotive will display eight new cars. A replica of the NASCAR race car driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, sponsored jointly by Hendrick Motorsports and Ally, will also be on display.
- Rolls Royce Owners’ Club of the Southeast will be featured as the 2019 Spotlight Club – with approximately 30 Rolls Royce and Bentleys on display, covering 100 years.
- Featured collector and local enthusiast Gordon King will display autos and motorcycles from his 35-year collection. King has owned over 150 cars and motorcycles and has been a vintage car racer for decades.
- Automotive historian Harvey Geiger will serve as the event’s Honorary Chairman. Geiger was awarded the prestigious Lee Iacocca Award in 2013 in recognition of his contributions including over 200 articles. He is nationally recognized as an authority on auto history and car culture.
- A special children’s display includes a 1940 Firetruck; Mt. Pleasant Fire Department firetruck; 1928 Ford Model A pickup truck festooned with hundreds of hand-painted cartoon characters by Robert Luzcan; and a panel van donated by Fipp’s garage for children to paint their own artistic renderings on.
- Local television personality and the host of “Lowcountry Live” Tom Crawford will be the Master of Ceremonies.
- Vendors exhibiting restoration and other services to auto enthusiasts.
- The Hagerty Youth Judging Program, developed by Hagerty Insurance, will return this year. There will be 15 students from Charleston Collegiate School, ages 6 to 14, "judging" five cars on several criteria.
- ICON Aircraft will display their ICON A5 amphibious airplane.
- Various food and drink vendors will be at the event with culinary goodies for sale.
“Cars on Kiawah” is a relaxed, family friendly event that showcases an incredibly wide variety of collectible and classic cars,” Stemerman said. “We encourage our spectators to hear about their favorite cars from the owners. It is often said that everyone has a car story and there will be hundreds told at Cars on Kiawah.”
Cars on Kiawah is hosted by the Kiawah Island Motoring Retreat, a nonprofit entity. An annual donation from the event's proceeds is made to the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic.
For more information, visit www.carsonkiawah.com.