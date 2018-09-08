Bringing home a spanking clean, freshly painted brand new car can be a memorable time for owners.
They can grow attached to the vehicles, give them nicknames, curse them when they break down (followed, naturally, by a quick makeup).
What the brands are that are most popular and how long they stay in the same hands vary significantly by region of the country, according to newly released figures.
On average, people who purchase a vehicle new keep it 7.4 years, based on figures from auto information website iSeeCars. Put another way, anyone with a 2011 model bought new is right on the cusp. Certain models, though, stay in the family longer, with the Ford Expedition leading the way nationwide at 9 years.
The online site this year analyzed 6 million used cars and trucks countrywide sold by original owners to see held them the longest.
"Five of the top 10 new cars kept the longest were hulking people movers, including the Chevrolet Suburban (No. 7), Toyota Sequoia (No. 3) and Ford Expedition (No. 1)," said Mike Moffitt, writing in the San Francisco Chronicle's website SFGate. "All have seating for at least seven passengers and a general disdain for fuel economy," he says.
Other SUVs that made the list are the Toyota 4Runner (No. 4) and Ford Explorer (No. 6), both of which offer third-row seating as an option, Moffitt noted. The only minivan, the Honda Odyssey, slipped in at No. 10, he said.
Meanwhile, iSeeCars also developed statewide totals, which while typically mirroring the best sold models nationwide offer twists in the time held and the brand variety.
The longest held model only lead in three states but they happened to be population kings California, Florida and Georgia. Also, Californians own Ford Expeditions on average 9.8 years, the most lengthy time of any brand.
By state popularity, the Honda Accord sedan dominated as leader in 14 states, followed by the Toyota 4Runner SUV in six states and Chevrolet Silverado truck in four states. The Ford F-150 truck and Honda Odyseey minivan joined the Expedition as top vehicle in three states while the Chevy Tahoe SUV lead in two states. The outliers with one state apiece are the Honda Civic, first place in Oregon; and three Toyotas, the Camry sedan in Connecticut, Tundra truck in Massachusetts and Avalon sedan in Ohio (note 11 states and the District of Columbia were not listed in the survey).
The Odyssey placed longest-lasting in three Southern states: Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.
By years of ownership, California bested Washington state, in which people held new Accords for 9.7 years on average. The shortest time periods for long ownership were in Iowa at 6.5 years owning the Silverado 1500 and in Maine, 6.8 years holding the Silverado.