Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.