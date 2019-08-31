Some of our favorite television characters drove some pretty cool autos. Some shows turned into movies or were remade into another series a decade or so later.
Does art imitate life or is it truly the other way around? You tell me after reading the ones that are some of my favorites.
2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV – The Sopranos
I have binged watched the Sopranos several times. Whether you love or hate Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), his presence most certainly matched the big Escalade. From the series beginning, he went through a maroon, black and white Escalade. The white one sold at an auction for $120,000 in 2015. Allegedly, Adam Sandler and David Beckham drive an Escalade. I rented one of these once and it was pretty awesome.
1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa - Friends
Though the much-loved six friends didn’t drive much, there was a Porsche that make sporadic appearances. The group mainly drank coffee a lot and got into all kinds of shenanigans in Manhattan, but Monica got a Porsche in season seven. After Monica’s childhood keepsakes get ruined in her parent’s garage after a flood, her dad bequeaths the car to her. It is driven by a few of the six and then, I’m guessing, parked in one of the several parking spots so prevalent in New York City.
1982 “Kitt,” - Knight Rider
Oh, David Hasselhoff (Michael Knight) and his Kitt! The series debuted in 1982 and Kitt was a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Kitt was an acronym for Knight Industries Two Thousand. Who knew that we’d be driving our own versions of Kitt one day? Well kind of, as we talk to our cars and it tells us where to go and some days we return the favor if it leads us to our destination in a roundabout way. In 2008, the series was introduced with actor Justin Bruening as the estranged son of Hasselhoff. Kitt was turned into a Shelby GT500KR, a Mustang. Alas, the mini-me Knight Rider and mini-me Kitt didn’t survive after one season.
1975 Ford Gran Torino – Starsky & Hutch
The TV series back in 1975 featured “The Striped Tomato,” the Gran Torino made famous by the detective duo, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul. According to Popular Mechanics, there were two Torinos for the show, both stock V-8 powered two-door cars. They got tricked out with mag wheels, oversize tires and air shocks. The 2004 movie starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson used a 1976 and 1974 Torino in the movie.
1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder 365 GTB/R Replica - Miami Vice
Crockett and Tubbs cruised and sped around town and crime scenes in this black beauty. But, it wasn’t really a Ferrari. It was a Corvette with a souped-up V8 engine and fiberglass body panels that were made to resemble a Ferrari. Later, they drove a white one because it showed up better in the night scenes of looking cool in crumpled linen suits, gleaming white teeth, coiffed hair and oh yeah, arresting bad people. Then Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell took on the roles in 2006 in the Miami Vice movie, but it wasn’t quite the blockbuster many thought it would be. Though, in the movie, an actual Ferrari F430 was used in the opening scene.
1965 Lincoln Continental - Entourage
The HBO series, Entourage featured a 1965 Lincoln Continental. USA Today interviewed the owner of the car, Harold Tennen in 2013. Tennen, a collector of 60s’ Lincoln Continentals, said he brought his beloved ride in for some work one day. Entourage was filming across the street and someone from the set noticed it. Having had problems with the owner of the Continental they were using, Tennen agreed to let his be the star for the rest of the series. The stars of the show signed the inside of the glove box and though he’s had offers of $100,000, Tennen just won’t give up his ride. No wonder, this big, wide convertible car is choice.
What are your favorite movie autos?