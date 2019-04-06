It was difficult to choose only seven cars from movies that rank on a “Seven Best Movie Cars” list. My choices could have been based solely on speed, model, motor or any number of car-related variables.
I decided to keep it simple and just go with my favorite ones. I’m sure there are those of you who may disagree and that’s okay. We all have our favorites. Let me apologize in advance for not including Steve McQueen’s Bullitt on my list. I’ve not seen the movie, but I understand it’s a biggie among car aficionados.
My choices are based solely on how much I liked the movie. After all, the cars were part of the cast and the autos are characters themselves. Read on, and agree -- or agree to disagree.
1. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – The 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder
Skipping out of school or work to go ride around in a Ferrari, getting in and out of mischief, yet ultimately arriving unscathed, is pretty inspiring. According to an article in Popular Mechanics, the car was actually a 1985 Modena GT Spyder California that was an “amalgam” of parts. Still, when it fell out of Cameron’s garage, there was an audible gasp among moviegoers. Four cars were used during filming and two of them sold at an auction for $235,000 and $407,000. How much is a real one? According to Jalopnik.com, that model car sold for $10,976,000 in 2018 – setting a world record as the most expensive car ever. As Bueller said, “It is SO choice.”
2. Uncle Buck – 1977 Mercury Marquis
It doesn’t matter that it spurted loud noises (like Uncle Buck) and drank oil, this car was one of the stars of the movie. According to my research it had a 124 wheel base and weighed 4,500 pounds with a 22.7 cubic foot trunk. It was loud and big (like Uncle Buck) and it got about 11 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway. It wasn’t the most powerful car, but it had personality – like Uncle Buck. This is one of my favorite movies — ever, so at least I didn’t include the Mouse Car that a clown drove in one scene. And, I really considered it, as one of the best lines in the movie is: “Get in your mouse and get out of here.”
3. Back to the Future – 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
This car looks other worldly, and that was the premise of the movie. Going back in time relates to all of us – “if only,” and a time-machine car that transports you, what could be better? The movie wasn’t only full of subtexts and plots, the car was one we all wished we had on hand. Allegedly, a V-8 from a Porsche 928 was used in the DeLorean so that Marty McFly could reach high speeds and engage the Flux Capacitor. The DeLorean was both famous and infamous, as law enforcement arrested DeLorean’s maker on drug charges and the DeLorean was no more as of the 80s. If only, he could have gone back in time and well, not done that. “McFly!”
4. John Wick – 1969 Mustang
I loved the first John Wick movie and the car in it made a reappearance in the second movie (which wasn’t as good), but that car was as “bad” as Wick was. Reportedly, Keanu Reeves did most of the stunt driving and according to Popular Mechanics, it was represented as a “Boss 429.” In reality, the engine was most likely from a ’69 Mustang Mach 1, as the former is rare. No matter, because of movie magic, the car – an extension of Wick — caught up to the bad guys, because as Wick said, “It’s personal.”
5. Bad Boys – 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6
As with most good movies, the first one is the best one. In the first one, a Porsche 1994 911 Turbo 3.6 was the star along with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The quips and banter between Smith and Lawrence were nearly as fast and smooth as the Porsche. The movie was funny, action-packed and I do love a Porsche.
6. Little Miss Sunshine – 1971 Volkswagen T2 Microbus
Obviously, we’re not talking raw power here, but this VW bus that wouldn’t stop half the time was a major player, part-of-the-family member of the cast. The “timing” on it wasn’t as great as the actors’, but it was as hilarious and heartwarming. Most of us had a family vehicle that had imperfections but we loved it. That is this, and I loved it – the bus and the movie.
7. Iron Man – 2008 Audi RI
The car is beautiful, can go 62 mph in 4.6 seconds and rides like a dream (I’ve heard). It was such a popular car in the movie they branded it the “car Iron Man drives.” Tony Stark may have been the hero in the movie, but this car was a close second.
The 1976 AMC Pacer from Wayne’s World would be on my list had it been “The Eight Best Movie Cars,” because of the Bohemian Rhapsody scene and because it’s truly one of the ugliest cars ever made, which makes it kind of cool.
What’s your favorite movie car?