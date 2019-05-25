Depending on who you talk to, self-driving cars are the absolute best thing to come along or it’s the end of civilization as we know it.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already a large part of our lives — from email filters to social media such as Linked In, Pinterest, Facebook, Google searches and a myriad of things we do on our smartphones every day – AI gets to know our habits, likes and dislikes. To a certain extent, our smartphones control us.
I don’t know about you, but my car is something I like to feel is in my control. I’m not there yet as far as getting into it and letting it do the work for me.
I did a deep dive (that comprises about 800 words for this article) into how close we are to our autos driving us around with no human interaction.
AI is super expensive
Our smartphones have proven to be dangerous when people use them while operating a multi-pound vehicle. Making said vehicle driverless is also dangerous with our present technology. According to an article on Wired.com, despite Elon Musk proclaiming that he’ll have self-driving cars by 2020, chances are that’s not going to happen. The reason is the bugs haven’t been ironed out yet. Robots or AI can’t quite figure out what we humans can.
An article from Consumer Reports states that totally self-driving vehicles can’t “see” all conditions and that the sensors to do that just aren’t perfected yet. There are also ethical challenges such as does the driver swerve to miss a pedestrian or compensate to save the driver’s life? According to the same article, there are thousands of these kinds of scenarios that “no one has thought of yet.”
The liability issue alone is daunting.
Many of the experts who study this type of thing predict that it will be decades before we’re there. One predicts it won’t be until at least 2045 until we realize driverless cars on the road.
Something’s gotta give
So what’s the holdup? Why aren’t we there yet? We buy things at the push of a button. Our refrigerators can alert us when we’re running low on something (though I prefer the open-the-door-and stare method myself) and little boxes inside our homes listen to us and tell us what the weather’s going to be or ask us if we’d like to order more dog food. We connect with loved ones via screens though we’re miles away.
What about our cars?
Nope, the sensor technology has to get much more sophisticated before we’re napping in our cars on our way to work in vehicles with no steering wheels.
Humans see things and our brains tell us to stop, start, and slowdown – whatever the case may be. AI sensors in vehicles use radar or LiDAR. The computer’s “brain” cannot differentiate between living things or stationery objects. It can’t identify traffic light colors according to Michael Jellen of Velodyne LiDAR, a company that’s a leading industry supplier of LiDAR.
LiDar or Light Detection and Ranging consist of lasers, scanners and GPS. The remote sensing method is extremely expensive (some costing up to $7,500) per car. But, these too have their frailties. Precipitation can “throw off” their effectiveness.
Software is trying to catch up to what it will take to make our vehicles more human-like. Researchers are trying to determine the code to write within software so that it thinks for itself. A company called Nirenberg Neuroscience makes software “meant to mimic the code transmitted from the human eye to the brain.”
With all of these developments, the quirks of AI is that it does not “know” all situations it may face to drive cars. One researcher quoted: “We’re trying to replicate your brain.” His reasoning is that it took humans millions of years to process and absorb data. He argues it won’t take “anywhere near that long to get a functional computer brain for self-driving cars.”
I keep thinking about the movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey” when poor Dave wants HAL, the computer to open the bay doors.
HAL says: “I’m sorry Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”
I like you just the way you are
Don’t get me wrong; I love technology and some of it makes my life easier. Some, not so much and when it doesn’t work, it's aggravating. Discoveries and advances in technology have made medical procedures and operations safer and less invasive, so I’m all for having our world cutting-edge magnificent.
When it comes to my car though, I love driving it – I like it just the way it is. I love a perfect day with the radio or my playlist of favorite songs going along with me for the ride
My ride. I’m driving it; it’s not driving me. I don’t have to program it. I program me, and so far, that’s working out pretty well.
Do you want a driverless car? Be safe out there.
