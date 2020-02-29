The Mini Cooper: Should it stay small or get bigger?

I have admired the Mini Cooper since its introduction. It has a storied past that I didn’t know about until scouting around on the internet. While doing so, I learned that an “SUV” type Mini may be in the works.
I say no.
The Mini is, by definition, a small car that feels luxurious, sporty and compact.
Alas, we are in the land of single-driver SUVs. That’s not to say I don’t like SUVs, I do if I’m traveling cross-country. But some things need to stay as there are, as they’re intended, and the Mini Cooper is one of them.
A quick blast of the past of the Cooper
In the late 1950s, England needed to develop a car that was efficient post WW II. Sir Leonard Lord of the Morris Company enlisted the help of his top engineer, Alec Issigonis, to design and build it.
“Put a load of function and pizazz into a small package,” Leonard may have instructed.
“Will do, boss, I got this,” Issigonis (Greek God was his nickname by his colleagues) most likely responded.
Issigonis put more room in the car's cockpit, pushed the wheels out to the corners and turned the engine sideways. Doing so, made it stable, handle tight curves and gave it more room on the inside. The Mini was launched in 1959, and everyone was either baffled by it or loved it. It caught on quickly in those free-spirited, fun loving 60s, representing ingenuity and youth.
According to Mini USA’s website, “From hipsters and mods to milkmen, rock stairs and royalty to rally racers…” everyone loved the Mini. Not much has changed since then, as all those demographics still love the Mini.
In 1961, British racer John Cooper got ahold of the car and the engine got ramped up and tweaks were made. The Classic Mini Cooper arrived and in the mid-60s, the Cooper raced to the finish line internationally at the Monte Carlo. By 1969, two million Mini had been sold, by 1977, it rose to four million around the world. Except in the U.S. because of those pesky new emissions regulations.
October 1999, the concept of the Mini was revealed at the Paris Auto Show and in 2003, it became the North American Car of the Year, the year after it introduced the hardtop model.
Love the Mini, keep the mini small
The point to my lament about keeping this cute, compact racy car small is because that’s its personality. I read an article in AutoWeek that suggested the Mini Clubman (which is bigger than the original Mini anyway) could have a redesign. The Countryman model, the article said, “could focus on rugged, off-road features and adventure, while the Clubman could focus on more refined, luxury on-road features and cargo capacity.” The article said that the Mini’s design boss hinted at turning the Clubman into an SUV, but fans of this car don’t like the idea of this.
Add another fan to that. Some things are better left as they are.
Be safe out there.
.