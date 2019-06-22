No matter who you are – auto novice or auto aficionado – a fast, sleek car is one of the ultimate pleasures in life. I’ve not owned any such extravagant wheels, but I’d love the opportunity, to just once, in a giant space or a track with few curves, drive one.
I suppose the fastest car I’ve ever driven was a Porsche. Second was a souped-up Mustang my father actually rebuilt for me and then wondered why I got speeding tickets. He loved fast cars too.
If an auto novice is 1 and auto aficionado is a 10, I’m in the 5.5 range and that’s because of the aforementioned fast cars I’ve driven. Plus, I can change the oil in my car and pick up tips on YouTube on how to do certain things. I’m a quick study.
“I feel the need… the need for speed,” Tom Cruise’s character in the movie "Top Gun" said. The way these cars move, they take off, like a jet. We’re going from bottom to top.
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
5. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
This beauty was in the Guinness Book of World Records as being the second fastest car in the world at one time. Top speed is a paltry 268 mph; hence, it’s last place spot in my list. Acceleration is from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It was launched in 2010, with only 30 units produced then. There were only 450 built and they’re sold out. Cost: Over $2 million.
4. Hennessey Venom GT
Manufactured by Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering and based on the Lotus Elise Exige. Top speed is 270 mph; 0-62 mph in 14.51 seconds. They only plan to build 29 of them and the price starts at $1.2 million.
3. Bugatti Chiron
If the quad-turbocharged 8 1 W16 engine doesn’t make it enough of a work of art, the body style certainly does. Leathers, precious metals, engravings and personalization go into making these for those who can buy them. There’s a Skyview option that makes driving one even more heavenly than it already is. Called the “fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in BUGATTI’S history.” Of the 500 scheduled for production, more than 200 have been sold. Cost: a standard model starts around $3 million. Speed: 271 mph.
2. Koenigsegg Agera RS
In 2017, this car broke the record as the world’s fastest production car topping out at 284.55 mph. It broke Bugatti’s Veyron Super Sport in 2010. It was also reported as going from 0 to 249 mph in 36.44 seconds. According to their website, the RS will be “handcrafted in only 25 examples, with 10 pre-sold prior to the first showing.” Price is $2.5 million.
1. Hennessey Venom F5
The baddest, fastest, Mac-Daddy of them all is the Hennessey Venom F5. It has a sleeker body than the Venom GT, and the F5’s adjustable rear spoiler purportedly maximizes its maximum velocity. The company only built about 24 of them and the starting price is $1.6 million. It was named after an F5 tornado and the top speed it claims is 301 mph. It has a 1,600 horsepower twin turbo V8 engine. Acceleration is 0 to 186 mph in less than 10 seconds and 0 to 249 mph and back to rest under 30 seconds. According to Hennessy's website, their Venom F5 has one goal: “To be the absolute fastest road car on earth.” If you’d like to order one, you can register your interest to do so by visiting their application page at http://www.hennesseyspecialvehicles.com/application-to-order-venom-f5/.
I checked a few insurance rates on what the starting costs would be to insure one of these super-fast babies and rates start at $4,000 a month. Alas, the customization I’d require for my white or hot pink F5 would undoubtedly put me well over that rate.
Be safe out there.