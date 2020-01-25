I lived in New York a few years ago. When I had to go into the city, I used the train and subways. I could not fathom driving and trying to find a place to park.
Parallel parking is not my strong suit. The thought of trying to cram a normal size car into a space along a busy street makes my anxiety meter go up. A lot.
Though I don’t live near that large city any longer, I still go into a city and it’s busy. Parking is tough to find. Streets are narrow and I can’t understand why anyone would want to drive a large SUV in a city that has cobblestoned streets and horses pulling tourists in a carriage. Add one-way streets to all of that.
Below is a list of compact yet cool rides that I think are perfect for urban rides.
Honda Fit – I have to put Honda on the list because of its reliability and affordability. It’s a snazzy ride and the EX-L has plenty of bells and whistles. The Sport has a 6-speed manual transmission. Length: 161.4 inches, width: 67 inches. List price: $16,190 to $20,620.
Volkswagen Beetle – 2019 Final Edition – This just makes you happy to look at and to drive it. The car with the vase with space for my daisy will keep me in a great mood while I’m fighting traffic. And, a convertible one, of course. Length: 168.8 inches, width: 71.9 inches. List price for 2019 model: $20,895 to 25,995.
Mini Cooper – The 2020 Mini Convertible is my choice in “pepper white.” I see people zipping around in these and I’ve test driven one. I love the sporty feel of it and I could maneuver this into a tight space, possibly even parallel-la-lee. Length: 151.9 inches, width: 68 inches. List price: $28,900 to $35,400.
Fiat 500 – Talk about fitting small things in small places. I like this way more than the “smart car.” It looks so European so while I’m getting worked up about finding a parking spot, I can go to my happy place mentally and picture myself riding through the rolling hills and streets along the Amalfi Coast. Length: 140 inches, width: 64 inches. List price: $22,250 to $24,395.
Chevrolet Spark – Last on my list but still worth a mention. It’s kind of rugged looking and it has a 7-inch touchscreen inside for when that voice is telling you where that restaurant is you’re looking for and you realize you’ve turned down a one-way street. You can easily turn this car around and look for an available space. Length: 143.1 inches, width: 62.8 inches. List price: $13,220 to $15,120.
Happy city driving. Be safe out there.