In 1968, Steve McQueen who played Detective Frank Bullitt, made this particular green Mustang famous forever.
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by McQueen in the movie, “Bullitt” will forever be associated with the best car chase scene of all time. Ask anyone and if you disagree with the anyone who swears it’s the best car chase scene, ever, in any movie, you’ll get an ear full as to why it is and forever will be.
I wouldn’t bother arguing.
It set the bar for any car chase scenes to come. The scene lasted 10 minutes – that’s one long car chase for a movie.
Allegedly there were two of these muscle cars used during the filming. One of them mysteriously disappeared or was damaged. The one in the movie that McQueen drove was used 90 percent of the time.
The owner, Sean Kierman, who was at the auction and sold it (and whose father bought it for $6,000 from a guy who paid $3,500 for it) used it as a family car until 1980. Another rumor that’s been swirling for years is that Steve McQueen wanted to buy it from the Kiernans and they repeatedly said no. Restoration on the Bullitt began in 2001 and a full rebuild began in 2014.
Ford brought the idea of it back -- The Highland Green colored Mustang was introduced in the summer of 2018 as a Limited Edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt, but the original is the primo-best-ever Mustang and it sold for a massive amount of green recently.
The car sold for a whopping $3.74 million at an auction. Now, it has the status of not only being the best car chase scene car, but the most expensive in the world.
Fast Facts about the Bullitt:
• It has a 390-cubic inch V8 engine with four speed transmission.
• A car with the same specs goes for $70,000 in good condition.
• The car was modified per McQueen’s instructions – the grille painted black and made to look “worn,” and the star dinged the fender during filming. It still has the camera mount welded into the car from the movie.
• All the original stuff is with it – drivetrain, owner’s manual, registration card and window sticker.
• It was auctioned off for 25 percent higher than the original estimate.
• The buyer’s name was not revealed. I hope she has fun driving it.
Source: Business Insider.
Happy motoring and be safe out there.