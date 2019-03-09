You’ve decided that this is the year you’re going to get that new crossover. Or maybe you need a new mini-van because it’s getting crowded trying to fit all your kids’ athletic gear into the backseat of the trunk of your car. Possibly, you’re contemplating that brand new convertible you’ve been telling yourself you’re going to buy “one of these days.”
Since most of us need financing to purchase that new or almost new auto, you’ll need to arm yourself with the best knowledge on how to get the best financing for your needs.
Credit Score
When it comes to getting the best rates, nothing’s better than having a great credit or FICO score. That’s not to say dealers won’t give you a loan, but the higher your score, the less you’ll pay in the long run. Experian uses a model – 300 to 850 – to determine what rate you’ll get. The average score for a new car loan is about 717 and for used car loans, 661. According to Credit Karma, in 2018, buyers with credit scores of 660 or less paid an interest rate between 7.52 percent and 14.41 percent.
Of course, dealerships have great incentives to loan you money, offering great rates as low as 1.9 percent – and that’s for those who fall into the super-prime credit range. The bottom line is the better your credit, the better loan for new and used cars you’ll get.
FICO Score Ranges:
CREDIT SCORE
RATING
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE
IMPACT & AVERAGE APR FOR LOANS/NEW & USED
300-579
Very Poor
17 percent
Applicants may have to pay a fee or deposit. May not be approved at all; 14.41% & 19.98%.
580-669
Fair
20.2 percent
Subprime borrowers; 11.89% & 16.14%.
670-739
Good
21.5 percent
Only eight percent of these borrowers are likely to become seriously delinquent in the future; 7.52% & 10.34%.
740-699
Very Good
18.2 percent
Applicants likely to receive better than average rates; 4.56% & 5.97%.
800-850
Exceptional
19.9 percent
Top of the list for the best rates from lenders; 3.68% & 4.34%.
Source: Experian
Drive it!
Pick a day and spend the entire day test-driving cars. Go to different dealerships. If someone quotes you a deal, get their business card. Sometimes we’re in such a hurry to buy our dream car; we don’t do enough research before doing so. That sporty car may look great and you’ve read all the good things about it online, but nothing beats driving it to see if it fits you.
Best Online Sources for Auto Loans in 2019
Simple Dollar.com analyzed rates, loan processing, and consumer reviews to come up with the best online auto loans companies and banks. Here’s the list.
• CarsDirect.com – best for used cars
• MyAutoLoan.com – quick turnaround and connects you with lenders
• Lightstream.com – affiliated with SunTrust – best for those with excellent credit
• USBank.com – big bank peace of mind – reduces rates for green-car buyers
• Bank of America.com – nationally recognized – get approved online and go inside one of several branches to talk face-to-face with a lender; decent rates for both new and used auto loans
NerdWallet.com has a calculator where you can plug in your credit score, car price, down payment and the number of months you want to pay off your loan. You’ll get an easy-to-read snapshot of what your monthly payment will be and what you’ll pay – interest wise – over the life of the loan.
Their recommendations with 1-5 star ratings are:
• Lightstream.com; 5 stars
• CapitalOne.com; 4 stars
• MyAutoLoan.com; 4-1/2 stars
• CarFinance.com; 3-1/2 stars
• Consumers Credit Union – myconsumers.org; 3 stars
On Carvana.com, you can find your car, get financing, pick it up or have it delivered. Their website promises approval within two minutes.
Online or in person
If you’re comfortable with online shopping for an auto loan, there are several choices for you, no matter what your credit score may be. If you’d rather do a deal face-to-face, check with your bank or the dealership. October, November and December are the best months to buy and get the best deals. Or negotiate car dealership prices online and then walk in and negotiate more. Chances are you’ll come out ahead because most dealerships don’t want you to walk off their lot without buying.
Persistence pays off. Do your research. Get quotes from reputable sources. Test drive.
Now, get in your car and drive!