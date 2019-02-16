Those of us who have kids with paws do everything we can to pamper them. That includes making sure their ride is as good for them as it is for us. We spoil them at home, so spoiling them on the road is second nature and necessary.
We’ve come up with our list of the top five pet-friendly autos.
1. Subaru Crosstek
We’ve all seen the commercials which are brilliant because they tug at our hearts and make us laugh. Subaru isn’t just about marketing though. They regularly help pets out through their Subaru Loves Pets Initiative and donate to pet shelters. We love the Crosstek because it was a 2019 safety pick and you and your furry partner can just about go anywhere (beach and rough terrain) because of its all-wheel drive. Plus, they look really cool and hold their value. Subaruers rarely let go of their ride which says it all. It has plenty of places (rear cargo tray and retractable cover) to pack your buddy’s favorite toys, cookies and whatever makes her or him happy. Starting at $21,885, it’s budget friendly as well.
2. Chrysler Pacifica
Starting at just $26,985, this makes our list because of the large back area that has room for more than a few friends—the two-legged and four-legged. If your pet loves nature or animal videos, you can seat belt them in and turn on the 10-inch screen located on the back of the front headrests. If she or he needs some zen puppy time, your pet can don a pair of headphones and Bluetooth favorite dog-friendly tunes. But, seriously a 20-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound is available, so hit the open road and sing out with the wind in your hair (and your pet’s).
3. Honda CRV Touring Model
Who hasn’t had their hands full of Fido and his toys? That’s okay because the Honda CRV Touring Model has a hands free access power tailgate. The 9-speaker stereo system is pretty awesome and the Garmin based navigation system has the latest graphics technology and free map updates for five years. Think of the trails you and your pups or kitties can find. The 1.5 Liter turbo engine provides some get up and go and the rear seat back can flatten out to 75.8 cubic feet of cargo space. You can hold your pet’s birthday party inside here. Price starts at $32,750.
4. Chevrolet Equinox
We love the Equinox because it’s a small SUV with a lot of roomy pet places (63.9 cubic feet max cargo volume with the split-folding rear seats going flat). Plus, it has a hands-free lift gate and all-weather mats. Upgrade to some premium maps for especially dirt-happy pets. For a sportier ride, upgrade to the the 2.0L turbo engine. All the latest safety features and technology — auto braking; lane assist and forward collusion alert — and the high definition surround vision give you a virtual overhead view of your auto. You and your furry babes will be so safe and happy. And, you won’t ever forget if she or he is in the backseat because the rear seat reminder will alert you to check the backseat (just in case you don’t hear a bark or a mew). Price starts at $23,800.
5. Volvo XC60
Volvo is synonymous with safety and this model also has award-winning luxury. You and your pet will truly be in the lap of luxury and if you purchase their protective steel grille, you can make sure your pet stays out of your lap and in that other lap. There’s also tie-downs in case you need to do that to a pet crate. Though roomy, you can opt for their roof box that has an extra 12.4 cubic feet to store on top of the vehicle when taking long road trips. Both you and your pet’s extra wardrobes will fit nicely inside. There’s a 360-degree surround view camera and a two-zone climate control to keep you both aware of your surroundings and comfortable while doing so. Price starts at $48,850.
Whether it’s driving around town or taking long adventures together, our top five picks will keep you and your pet safe and you’ll both look great while cruising.