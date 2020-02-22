The 5 best cars to buy or lease before the end of February

Typically, when you want to know what’s what about a certain vehicle, you consult the Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Founded way back in 1926, they are the experts for anything auto-related. They pulled together a list of the best cars to buy before the end of February.
Below are five of them, with the deals, the MSRP price and the fair purchase price.
2020 Subaru Outback
I seriously want to own one of these. Though I’m not a lease kind of person, the lease for a Subaru now through March 2 is $2,449 down and $249 a month for three years. But buying is better to me and at $25K, it’s a good deal for a great vehicle. Plus, any car company that loves animals is good in my book and obviously in Kelley’s too.
MSRP: $27,655; Fair Purchase Price: $25,891.
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
This SUV is roomy and nice, and the price is right. I’ve driven one of these on a long trip and they are very comfy, quiet and right now, you get $6000 back on the 2019 model. Offer expires 3/2/2020.
MSRP: $36,595; Fair Purchase Price: $33,924.
2019 Honda Civic
I love Hondas. They last and look great. I had one that survived a hurricane, ocean water actually got inside of it and after the storm was over, it started right up. It had close to 200,000 miles on it when I said goodbye to it. The new Civic is sporty and very efficient. It has been on KBB’s list of best small cars for six years in a row. You can lease one for $2,199 and only $189 a month. If you don’t want a car that lasts forever, don’t buy it. If you do, then you can pick one up for under $20,000.
MSRP Price: $21,280; Fair Purchase Price: $19,126.
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
All tricked out with luxury features, it’s also rough and ready when you need it. There’s an available dual pane power sunroof. Leather interior is standard and Harman Kardon premium audio is available for a mind-blowing surround sound experience. Lease it for $3,885 down and $249 a month for 42 months or $2,999 down and $309 a month for 42 months. Buy it for zero percent APR for 36 months (qualified buyers) plus an additional $750 in bonus cash.
MSRP Price: E$35,390; Fair Purchase Price: $32.722.
2019 Ford Edge
A good-looking crossover with room for five. Touted as having a “sedan-like” ride, it gets 26 MPG on the highway and a 2.7L V6 turbocharged EcoBoost engine. The interior is nice as well with a large touch screen and plenty of driver-assist features. Get a 2019 now and get $6,000 cash back.
MSRP: $34,085; Fair Purchase Price: $31,897.
Any of these would make a nice before spring gift to yourself or significant other. Depends on where you’re going and what you’re going to do once you get there.
Be safe out there.