For those of us who drive regular cars, the idea of owning a Bentley is a dream. There are a slew of celebrities, musicians, moguls and sports figures that drive one. Jennifer Lopez, Prince William, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Robert Downey, Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard drive Bentleys.
Cher drives a convertible Bentley.
A big year for Bentley
I read an article in Automotive News recently about how 2019 marks the car’s 100th birthday. The British beauty has been around for a century and it’s bringing it with ultra-luxurious product promotions. There’s a $500 pen, a set of golf clubs that will set you back about $14,000 and a pair of sunglasses for only $895.
Bentley has brought it since its birth. Walter Owen Bentley, or W.O. known to his buddies, founded the company in the late 1800s. The first Bentley drove down the cobblestoned streets of merry ole’ London in 1919. The car won five Le Mans races in the 1920s and one in 2003.
W.O. said this: “To build a fast car, a good car, the best in class.” I think he covered all that and then some. Though the brand has always catered to the uber rich, this year they’re slumming it a bit with the introduction of their hybrid model, Bentyga Hybrid which has a mere $158,000 starting sticker price. You can pick one up in the first quarter of 2020.The Bentyga Speed is coming the end of this year.
Even Bentley people love their SUVs. According to CEO Christophe Georges, there’s been a 35 percent increase in sales since their intro of a V8 SUV last year. I’m glad the plug-in electric model is here. It will make less of a carbon footprint for those who go to and fro on their jets before jumping in to head home. In their Bentley Bentyga Hybrid.
The MacDaddy
The Continental GT has always been the crème de la crème of Bentley. Many of the aforementioned celebrities drive this one. The new GT – both coupe and convertible – are creating quite the buzz. It was introduced in 2017 in Europe and didn’t get to the U.S. until a year later because of European emissions regulations creating delays.
But, it’s back in the U.S. and the brand’s big wigs expect it to be a banner year for the GT. This newest one is all about performance and technology. At least five or six per month will be selling according to predictions. Think of the commission.
The Continental GT with a V8 starts at $201,225. Like Amazon, they’re throwing in free shipping.
If you’re in the market for a Bentley, you may want to get it this year because the “centenary specification designs” include a gold metallic finish around the “B” on the hood, rear and the wheels. The logos on the steering wheel, gear shift and key are also shined up with that metallic gold finish. My hope is they offer real gold. Who needs that gold metallic finish? I’ll take the 24 karat, thank you very much.
Cher, if you’re reading this, I “Believe” in life after love and I believe driving a Bentley convertible would make that transition even better. Call me.
Be safe out there.