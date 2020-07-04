The Beat goes on: The cutest slow, fun, small car ever made

I was watching a television program yesterday, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and Jay was showing off his car collection – a vintage Cadillac and Mercedes. His collection is worth about $12 million or so and it includes such beauties as the 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe and a 1939 Lagonda V12. Then he brought a cute little car I didn’t know existed, The Honda Beat.
The Honda Beat was produced from 1991 to 1996 and most of its production was in its first year.
We could not import this teensy-weensy car for 25 years, but now apparently, we can. The Japanese-made car is referred to as a “Kei” car which translates to light (very lightweight). These types of light cars were invented in 1949 to be small and street legal so that people could pay less taxes and insurance in Japan. The Beat comes in at 1,600 pounds with a 660 cc engine and three cylinders. It’s five-speed manual transmission makes it fun to drive for those who like a manual transmission.
The Beat is sweet
After reading a few reviews and watching a You Tube video of someone driving a 1991 model, I concluded that people love it. It’s only a two-seater but it appears to be fun to drive. It has a top speed of about 84 mph and can go from 0 to 60 in 13 seconds.
According to a CarBuzz article of June 2019, “The Beat may be extremely slow, but we promise driving an underpowered car like this at the ragged edge just to keep up with traffic is far more enjoyable than piloting an exotic supercar at everyday speeds.”
There must be something to that because the guy in the You Tube video sure seemed happy, nearly gleeful when driving one. Since economy was the goal when this tiny car was made, the interior isn’t fancy – all basic and the convertible top is manual. Some models had snazzy zebra print seats. You’ll get 40 mpg so it fulfills its primary cost-saving goal.
Each article I’ve read about this small wonder has been favorable. Maybe it has personality. Maybe it’s because it’s unique. But, don’t all of us love pulling for the underdog? Plus, you can buy one for anywhere between $5,000 for a high mileage model to $13,000 for one in pristine condition. Nashville has one in its Lane Motor Museum. People have used, “fun, “adorable,” and “delightful” to describe it.
A writer from Jalopnik said: “Do not dive a Honda Beat, ever, because it will ruin you for other cars and you will then have to buy one.”
Despite its flaws – lack of power and storage – those who have experienced driving one praises it for the sheer fun of driving it.
We could all use some fun these days. Be safe out there.