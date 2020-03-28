The Auto Industry: a vital part of our economy

In our wildest imagination, none of us could have foreseen what is occurring globally. The coronavirus is a top-of-mind subject everywhere. Relentless news, changes, shutdowns, social distancing and our lives being disrupted professionally and personally is wearing and exhausting.
I’m not a medical expert or economist, but I believe our nation will weather this and eventually life will get back to normal, albeit maybe a new one. In the meantime, we have to remember that all is not dire and we need to and should think good thoughts as much as possible. Ones that make us laugh, feel good, reminiscence and remember that as the saying goes (which is being overused currently but true) we are all in this together.
With that in mind, I thought I’d come up with a list of notable cars that have caught our eye and imaginations through the decades. Let’s keep in mind that our rides are part of who we are and the auto industry is vital and will be victorious.
The Ford Model T
Going way back, the Model T was introduced in the early 1900s and sold by the Ford Motor Company from 1908 to 1927. It was the first car that “ordinary people” could actually buy because it was affordable. It was a primary factor in helping people connect. Kind of like an old-timey internet, but you actually had to leave your house. Between 1913 and 1927, Ford produced more than 15 million Model Ts. In 1927, they stopped production of them and introduced the Model A in December of that year.
1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster
I loved this model of the Corvette, more so than the present one. That may not be popular, but this baby looks so glamourous. It was in production for two years, between 1953 and 1955. A sexy two-seater, it would have set you back about $3,400 then. Today, one in premium, tip-top shape could go for $750,000. Car and Driver estimates there are only about 225 of them left.
1960 Chevrolet Corvair
My father restored old cars at one time and he bought one of these in bad condition. It was white with a white interior and red trim. It was gorgeous by the time he finished it. Corvairs were manufactured between 1960 and 1969. The car received bad press when Ralph Nader said it was “unsafe at any speed” because of poor design of its rear axle. They redesigned in 1965, but like most things, once it’s stuck in the minds of consumers as “bad,” or “unsafe,” it’s all over but the crying.
The DeLorean 1981 and 1982
The famous and infamous car designed by John DeLorean. Also, the iconic car (Flux Capacitor) in the 1985 movie “Back to the Future.” DeLorean (the guy, not the car) turned out to be an alleged drug dealer after a sting operation -- a definite no-no in the car biz or any biz for that matter. Although he was acquitted, the sales of the weird, outer-space looking, yet cool car suffered from the naughty notoriety. The starting price for one back then was around $26,000. They may bring it back according to the Robb Report and the cost could be about $100,000. McFly!
Be safe out there.