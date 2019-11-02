I’m borrowing a line from the movie, “Goldfinger” for my title because you can’t think Aston Martin without thinking of James Bond.
Bond, James Bond, drove the Aston Martin DB5 in the 1964 movie. Bond’s coolness with fast cars, beautiful women, bad guys and martinis (shaken not stirred) ramped up the coolness factor of this gorgeous auto. Sean Connery was one of the best Bonds ever and it’s as if the two were cut from the same cool-factor cloth.
The Bonds changed over the decades, but the Aston Martin remained a constant. The DB5 was in 1965’s “Thunderball,” (Connery), 1995’s and 19997’s “Goldeneye” and “Tomorrow Never Dies,” (Pierce Brosnan), 2006’s “Casino Royale” and 2012’s “Skyfall.”(Daniel Craig).
I know that Timothy Dalton and Roger Moore were also Bonds, but this post is more about the Aston Martin than the Bonds, so there.
The DBS model and a new, short-lived Bond, actor George Lazenby appeared in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” Both would face a tragic ending – the car crashing (in the movie) and the actor only having one stint as Bond, purportedly because he didn’t want to be typecast.
Really?
In 2002’s “Die Another Day,” the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish appeared along with Pierce Brosnan. Who was the bigger star? I’ll let you decide.
The Aston Martin, any Aston Martin
Here are a few facts about the Aston Martin you may not know. Neither did I until I began researching (Googling) what makes it so special besides it being in so many Bond movies.
· They are hand built in England (all Bonds with the exception of George Lazenby who was an Aussie and actually turned down playing Bond in the next movie, really?).
· All materials in the Aston Martin are the good stuff – no cheapy plastic, flimsy metals, vegan leather, or veneers. It’s all real – metal, wood, leather, copper.
· There will be no four-cylinder models, ever.
· They are exclusive – they only make about 5,000 of these a year. There have only been 80,000 of them ever made according to a 2016 Maxim article I read.
· Price range for this sweet ride is $150,000 to over $300,000, depending on the model – and those are starting prices. Thought you can’t have all the 007 spy stuff in one, you can probably have some special touches.
· The Aston Martin One-77, cited as being an “automotive art form” will set you back for $1.87 million. As the name implies there were only 77 of them made.
Bringing back the DBS
Aston Martin’s “brand” speaks for itself. According to their website, the DBS is the “ultimate production Aston Martin.” This is the model that is a “distilled concentrate of all that has made Aston Martin not just one of the most coveted brands in the automotive sphere, but in all fields of endeavor, right around the world.”
Sounds much like Connery, he being the concentrate of all those other Bond guys that came after.
The DBS Superleggera is here. It’s described as “a shining light” and a “dark and menacing shadow of brutal, unequivocal strength.” The yin yang poetic verbiage used on their website makes me wish I could go get one. “Aggressive, yet beautiful,” “lightweight yet strong,” is something I definitely aspire to be.
I’ll have to settle for my more humble ride. But, when I get home, I’m going to have a martini – dirty, and shaken not stirred. You had to know that line was coming.
Be safe out there.