The 2020 list of super-cool car gadgets for your next road trip

Thank goodness we can still get in our cars and drive these days. What with the months of social distancing, our cars have become even more important to us these days.
Whether it’s day trip or a weekend one, here are a few gadgets that can make your ride easier, more fun or just plain cool.
1. Vacuum it up before you leave and while you’re on the go with Armor All 12V Car Vac. It’s light, it has an LED light for cleaning up crumbs at night and it plugs into your car’s outlet. Pick one up for $23.27.
2. Espresso anyone? Yes, please, and you can have it with a Handpresso Auto Hybrid Coffee Maker. Who doesn’t love the smell of coffee in the morning? Or afternoon. Or for those nights when you have to drive just two more hours. Get one for $159.99. I know, it’s pricey, but so is Starbucks.
3. Watch your speed or let this Escort iX Long Range Radar Detector do it for you. I’m not sure why I don’t like cruise control, but I don’t. Maybe it’s because I’m afraid it will get stuck or maybe becomes it lulls one into a state of relaxation. Regardless, this baby will let you know if you’re putting too much pedal to the metal.
4. A mini fridge or keep it warm space for your car? With a Cooluli Electric Cooler and Warmer, you can store a six-pack of La Crouix or sodas or beer (for later on when you stop) or keep that leftover casserole you decided to take with you warm. It sits on top of an armrest and plugs into your car outlet. Can you imagine how handy this will be when you go to the drive-in? About $50 on Amazon.
5. Clore Automotive Jump is one of those things you think to yourself – why haven't I picked this up sooner? For around $128, it “delivers exceptional cranking power,” and makes jumping your car way more effective and easier than regular jumper cables.
6. Keep it clean with FRIEQ Car Air Purifier to remove all that bad stuff – pollen, dust and any other nasally noise. It purportedly improves the air quality inside your ride, gets rid of those nasty negative oxygen ions and it’s pretty and smells good. Pick one up on Amazon for about $18.
7. The Aylio Coccyx Seat Cushion helps those who have back pain have a more comfortable ride. You can take it along on your trips and bring it back inside for your desk chair. For those of us who spend a lot of time in said chair, this pressure-free sitting is a very good thing. Get one for around $42 on Amazon.
Here’s to making our road trips even more fun during these challenging times. Be safe out there.