Tesla Tidbits and Elon Musk musings

The pandemic continues to plague auto manufactures in terms of sales, but according to a recent Forbes magazine article, “the worst is over.”
According to the article, from March to May 3, dealers have lost 1.5 million dollars in new and used car sales. “These lost sales would have generated more than $1 billion in revenue and an estimated $2.6 billion in profits for franchised dealers.”
There is good news, however, as projections are an upward trend and that the auto businesses could be in for a spike in sales as long as we don’t see any upward spikes in COVID-19 numbers.
An essential business of the economy, automakers and dealers offered so many incentives that they’ve stayed the course. May may bring flowers and better sales to the auto industry.
Now for Mr. Musk
Best-selling Tesla in 2019 and what Musk is up to
The Tesla Model 3 was the seventh best-selling car in the country according to a Clean Technica article in January 2019. Data from that same source said: “The Model 3 was actually the #1 best-selling car in the country in December, based on estimates as well as official figures from automakers, but Tesla has an unbalanced delivery process in which the bulk of U.S. deliveries are made at the end of the quarter. . .”
Ah, January 2019, when life was still about going into a dealership, shaking hands and buying a car. This year brought about a large shift and “unbalanced” took on a whole new definition.
As it did with Mr. Musk. But before getting into that, here are some facts about that beautiful Tesla Model 3.
• The Tesla Model 3 received a 5-star overall rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
• The electric car can accelerate from 0 to 60 in as little as 3.2 seconds.
• It has two independent motors, you can ride for 322 miles on a single charge and it takes 15 minutes to recharge it up to 172 miles.
• The autopilot advanced features have 360 degree facing cameras, 160 meters forward-facing radar for distant objects and ultrasonic sensors to detect cars, potential collisions and assist with parking.
• There is a 15-inch touchscreen and you can use your smartphone as a key to access all the driver controls. A glass roof extends from front to back.
It’s a pretty, pretty car.
From a May 2 Automotive News article, Tesla is extending a furlough for some of its employees for another week. Tesla stopped production at its California plant in late March. The article said that CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the statewide shelter-in-place orders were “fascist.”
The eccentric and brilliant billionaire has admitted to only getting four hours of sleep a night in some interviews. Quoted as saying, “Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up,” Musk most assuredly will go down in history as one of the most important and influential figures of the auto industry.
And then he and his significant other named their baby this: X Æ A-12 Musk.
Congratulations go out to Mr. Musk, his lady and….X?
With Tom Cruise, NASA and Musk (with his SpaceX) allegedly collaborating to film Cruise’s next action film in space on the International Space Station, the name “X Æ A-12” doesn’t seem so farfetched after all.
Be safe out there.