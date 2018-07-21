Shriya Amin of Charleston was first in line for the circular course, knowing that crews a few minutes earlier had soaked a patch of the asphalt and applied industrial-sized squirts of dishwashing liquid.
Driving a Mazda Tribute SUV, she had previously negotiated the curves around orange cones on a dry track. "I really like it, there are good points to know," she said, seated behind the wheel with a trained guide in the passenger seat.
She was noncommittal about tackling the loop with a potential hazard in the way. "We'll see if I can go," Amin said.
Tentative at first, she incorporated knowledge from morning classroom instruction and the earlier run to conquer the course without a spin out.
Amin's performance was typical for the Tire Rack Street Survival class July 14 at North Charleston Coliseum. All but one of the 13 young drivers — guiding everything from SUVs to sports cars, a Lexus sedan to a Saab station wagon — kept the rear wheels from sliding out and the vehicle skidding to a stop. Every student made at least one safe lap.
The teenagers were taking away a summer weekend day to learn self driving tips and take part in the school, which included driving runs in their own vehicle and explanatory information such as experiencing what a car can see from behind an 18-wheeler — not even a full-sized SUV as it turns out, said Brad Davis, of Hendrick Automotive Group who with fellow Hendrick director Stuart Kestenbaum ran the program.
BMW Car Club of America started the hand-on driving class in 2002. It's based in Greer, South Carolina, close to the automaker's massive assembly plant in the Upstate, which manufactures most of BMW's SUV lineup.
The North Charleston event was the first one of the year in South Carolina; another one is planned this fall in Myrtle Beach. Street Survival courses take place most every week countrywide.
According to the company website, the volunteer program developed as a way for young motorists to learn driver safety skills such as how to pull out of skids under controlled circumstances so that the drivers would be prepared if they hit very slippery conditions on a roadway in traffic. Younger motorists enjoy the day and aren't as fearful about handling a highway hazard, the organization says.
On hand July 14 were the teen drivers, a number of parents and the volunteer instructors and staff with the local Sports Car Club of America chapter. The class size worked out just right, with an even number of participants and passenger-side navigators.
"It's very fun, experiencing all the stuff," said Natalie Burton, who attends Wando High School in Mount Pleasant and was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 compact SUV.
Upcoming Street Survival Schools this year, usually on weekends, are Aug. 11 to Dec. 8 at various venues, including parks, civic centers, colleges and raceways. They are in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Rosemount, Minnesota; Warminster, Pennsylvania; South Bend, Indiana; Hoover, Alabama; Loudon, New Hamphire; Franklin, North Carolina; Sebring, Florida; Portland, Oregon; Garysburg, North Carolina; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Colchester, Connecticut; Cumming, Georgia; St. Charles, Missouri; Oakville, Ontario (Canada); Reno, Nevada; Yoder, Kansas; Rome, New York; Boardman, Ohio; Loveland, Colorado; Myrtle Beach; Houston; Wampum, Pennsylvania; St. Charles, Missouri; Hoover (second one); Topeka, Kansas; Marana, Arizona; Avondale, Louisiana; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Fresno, California.
Interested parties can request places for future schools if nothing's close by, according to the website.
