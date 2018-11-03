In the world of license tags, vanity plates have been king. But new digital advancements may shake up the industry.
The metal rectangles particular to each state and including identifying letters and numbers and month and year of the renewal date can be colorful, drab, illustrative or include a unique phrase. Yet each state typically offers one design, or two during a changeover.
Exceptions include specialty tags, available for an extra charge through the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The "vanity plates" typically list colleges, organizations and civic groups and can boast designs. They offer a modicum of originality but typically aren't personalized and can't be adjusted electronically.
Just in the past couple of years, digital technology has lead to ways that car owners can program certain information on the plates.
Foster City, California-based Reviver Auto designed the Rplate Pro, which it calls "the world's first digital license plate." In early October, the company tapped into a large market by partnering with the California New Car Dealers Association "to make the Rplate Pro more easily accessible" to customers of the association's 1,200 franchised new car dealers.
The state's department of motor vehicles and the California Highway Patrol both approved the special plate, and California is considered the first state to fully adopt it. "The Rplate Pro transforms the 125-year old stamped metal license plate into a sleek, digital, high definition display that offers new efficiencies and benefits," according to Reviver Auto.
"California's auto dealers, who serve the U.S.' largest car market, have always been ahead of the auto technology curve and eager to offer their customers the latest and best innovations for their vehicles," said Neville Boston, chief executive of Reviver Auto.
According to an NBC News report, digital technology shows up in modern cars in many ways from in-vehicle infotainment to driver-assist systems. The stamped metal license plates had been a holdout until Rplates, which feature "wireless LTE (long-term evolution) technology and monochromatic digital ink screens like the ones seen in e-reader devices," it said.
“License plates have been around for over 125 years,” said Boston, of Reviver Auto. “All the innovation around automobiles — it's the one thing that's never changed," he said.
Reviver Auto contends its tags "give motorists a new way to customize their vehicles — for example, letting them add personal messages (subject to DMV approval) or mentions of their favorite causes and charities."
Meanwhile, motorists can add highlights such as university or sports team logos and later put up different ones. In an emergency, the plates can display, for example, a flash flood warning or an AMBER Alert, the NBC report notes. “It wouldn’t be flashing or beeping,” Boston said.
NBC said the Rplates are for sale in California and soon will be available in Arizona, Texas, and Florida. The plates retail for $699, plus a monthly service plan that costs up to $7.75 for the desktop browser-based software to manage the system and optional GPS tracking, the broadcast network reported.
Other outlets are finding high-tech ways to promote license plates, even if the tags themselves aren't digital.
A "newly revealed" Chesapeake Bay License Plate design on Maryland tags went on sale as of Oct. 29. By visiting website BayPlateMe.com, drivers can preview how the new plate looks on their car. The design highlights two Maryland icons: the blue crab and Bay Bridge, according to an article from media and Internet design firm, The Cyphers Agency.
Maryland residents can check out the design on an interactive website that shows the plate on vehicles of varying styles and colors, the agency said. "This is a fun way for drivers to see how the plate looks on several types of cars," said Darren Easton, vice president and creative director for The Cyphers Agency, the website's creator. "If folks like how it looks, they're more likely to want it on their car for more than the environmental benefits that come with purchasing a Bay Plate," he said.
"Marylanders were clear that they wanted the plate to combine a natural resource icon (the crab) with a human-related icon (the bridge) that shows how we interact with the Bay," Jana Davis, executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Trust, which manages the funds from the Bay Plate program, said in The Cyphers Agency article.