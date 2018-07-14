Generations of motorists have taking to the highway for after-school's-out vacations, from baby boomers off with their parents to "Look for America" and grown up to ferry their youngsters over hills and dales. Why do you think WallyWorld from National Lampoon's Vacation movies was so timeless?
Families take excursions in all types of vehicles: RVs, convertibles, SUVs, minivans and even cramped hatchbacks overflowing with luggage in the cargo bay and in carriers strapped to the roof. While storied vacations tend to be weeks long, travelers also throw in a number of shorter few days jaunts to see relatives or visit tourist destinations.
At least one online automotive marketplace queried customers on "the best vehicles for summer road trips." Cincinnati-based Swapalease, which calls itself a "pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online," figured that vacations are one-of-a-kind and that the cars and trucks would vary by region of the country.
The leasing company says it collected information from "users in top travel markets on which vehicles they prefer to lease for short-term summer vacations based on their location and destination."
Swapalease noted that even with "the rise in popularity of subscription based services," the company has seen an increase in its participants taking over short-term leases for summer months rather than a borrowed subscription vehicle. The marketplace says its users "prefer the convenience of a seasonal lease, but also want the freedom to travel as they please in a vehicle that feels like their own."
“We’re seeing an increase in customers searching for short-term summer leases to meet their family travel needs,” said Scot Hall, executive vice president of operations at Swapalease.com. "A seasonal lease allows for vehicle flexibility during changing seasons,” he says.
The top vehicles for summer road trips by location are a mix of SUVs and sedans, including:
- Burlington, Vermont: Audi Q7. Occupant protections and space-age gadgets attracted Burlington users to the Audi Q7, known for a 5-star overall safety rating and high-tech navigation systems. One user thought the SUV ideal for its “Wifi connectivity and Google Earth map capabilities."
- Denver, Colorado: Dodge Durango. Changing weather conditions and hilly road climbs gave the SUV a thumbs up with Denver users. They called the Durango the "ideal vehicle for traveling in Colorado" while noting that the spacious vehicle includes features such as stability control "for navigating mountain terrain."
- Nashville, Tennessee: Kia Sorento. The marketplace's users in Nashville backed the seve-seat Kia Sorento as "the perfect vehicle for sight-seeing in the area and visiting all of the local music 'hot spots.'" The Sorento also showcases "enhanced entertainment features for the music aficionado," plenty of space and a comfortable ride for sight-seeing.
- Sonoma, California: Jeep Wrangler. The open-sided SUV was a top choice with users in Sonoma, in a part of the state with warm sunny weather. They selected the Wrangler as their vehicle of choice for a summer vehicle because of the Jeep's perfect features for seasonal outdoor activities.
- Virginia Beach, Virginia: Toyota Camry. Users in Virginia Beach chose the Camry sedan for its ocean-side driving. The Camry also is known for its fuel economy, "making for one of the best cars for summer traveling," Swapalease said.
