For most students, higher education includes healthy shares of professorial lectures and poring over books to the early hours.
But there's also usually a dose of sports as an extracurricular activity, whether an All-American Ivy League scholar, future basketball star or 400-meter sprinter at a no-scholarship Division III school.
These college athletics may need a vehicle, sometimes to travel to and from out-of-town games or to haul equipment for practices.
Based on one recent survey, larger four door cars and SUVs are prudent choices for fall sports.
Swapalease.com, which dubs itself the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, selected the "most practical vehicles for college athletes." The list stemmed from an analysis of its automotive customer advisor team, which helps guide shoppers to lease vehicles that fit their needs.
They studied "a variety of vehicles from all brands," agreeing on three SUVs and a sedan considered the most desirable for college athletes and their gear during the autumn season. Qualities that set the vehicles apart were top-notch amenities, functionality, practicality and comfort.
"We like that students are thinking about amenities that best fit their active lifestyle when selecting a vehicle," said Scot Hall, executive vice president of operations at Cincinnati-based Swapalease.com. "We know that our customers want a vehicle they can depend on in all scenarios," he said.
Top picks are:
- Acura RDX, which Swapalease.com said showcases style, performance and groundbreaking technology. Acura notes that the RDX is "redefining the SUV," according to the online marketplace. A sporty design stands out as does a panoramic moon roof making the luxury utility vehicle feel extra spacious. "Smart" capabilities make the vehicle among the most user friendly high-tech autos on the market, Swapalease noted. It's best suited for student-athletes who want tech perks and ease of use.
- Buick Lacrosse, noted for a fuel efficient V-6 engine and advanced transmission and related options. The sedan is "best known for its luxury interior," the researcher said, designed for ultimate comfort and an "easy-to-clean option for students who may play more hands-on sports." A heated steering wheel and massaging front seats can help athletes with achy muscles, it said.
- Chevy Traverse, an SUV that seats up to eight passengers, "making it ideal for teams who like to travel together," the company said. The Traverse scored high on safety and includes extra cargo areas such as front hidden storage compartments and underfloor rear nooks. The utility vehicle boasts a hands-free lift gate, which assists athletes "who carry a lot of equipment to and from the field." It also counts a roof-rack for travel and "lofty storage compartments throughout."
- Jeep Grand Cherokee, a popular SUV offering style and practicality. The Grand Cherokee is "all-weather capable, making it easy for students to haul their gear out to the field, according to Swapalease. Heated seats and dusk-sensing headlights can assist with "late-night practices and chilly weather."
To help pay for car incidentals, some college athletes at big-time sport schools use monthly stipends for car repairs and related expenses, according to an 2017 article by Ray Glier in the New York Times.
Glier cited players such as Clemson safety Van Smith. He "drives a BMW, but the car is long past its days as a ride of luxury. It is a 1999 sedan with 300,000 miles on its odometer."
Smith noted how the starter went out in the middle of campus and cost $400 to get it towed and fixed. His $388 stipend, which Clemson players among many others get as a supplement to athletic scholarships during the academic year, helped out. The so-called Power 5 conferences approved the payments in 2015.
Elsewhere, University of Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines used his stipend to keep his 2002 Mercury Mountaineer running. Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel directed the stipend to pay for car repair bills, gas and groceries. And Washington defensive lineman Elijah Qualls earmarked the money to cover expenses for his dog and for his 2007 Dodge Charger with 200,000 miles.
Georgia tight end Jeb Blazevich told the New York Times he was surprised to learn how many Bulldogs send the money home to their families as soon as they receive it. "People can be changed by money, but these guys are helping their mom out with a phone bill, or making a car payment. Wow,” he said.