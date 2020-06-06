Super-duper spy and cool cars and where you can get one

Levity is necessary during these challenging times, so I thought I’d present a run-down of cool, super-duper spy cars in movies and television.
David Hasselhoff’s K.I.T.T on Knightrider
There are plenty of people who adored The Hoff and the television program, Knightrider, in the 1980s. Who would have thought that talking cars would become the norm? My car talks to me and I’ll frustratingly talk back to her when she doesn't get directions right or I pronounce a name of a person I want to call over and over. Why does Mom sound like sound like Tom? And, who the heck is Tom? I have to clean out my contacts’ list. Maybe K.I.T.T and The Hoff had a closer relationship than my car and I do.
Miami Vice, Daytona Spyder 365 GTS/4, Crockett and Tubbs
These two cool dudes solved crime, looked spiffy in their pastels and bright white, just-the-right-amount-of-rumple suits with shoulder pads, all the while fighting crime and keeping their hair coiffed perfectly despite all that Florida humidity. As Sonny Crockett said to Rico Tubbs: “You just got to learn to go with the heat, Rico.” With all that humidity, there was most likely some bodacious a/c in that Spyder. The show ran from 1984 to 1989.
Magnum PI, Ferrari 308GTS, Tom Sellick
Another 80’s cool, mustachioed detective who solved cases, romanced the ladies and wore Hawaiian shirts open to reveal all that masculine charm of his. Racing through the lushly landscaped, dangerous curvy roads of Hawaii, his Ferrari 308GTS got him quickly -- wherever he went on time, every time.
The Spy Who Loved Me, Lotus Esprit S1 Turbo, Roger Moore
Nobody does it better than James Bond, am I right? Roger Moore, his martinis and his super-duper cool spy moves and manipulations kept the bad guys and the good girls guessing. The 1977 movie had a Lotus Esprit that turned into a submarine which fired missiles. Well-played Bond, James Bond.
Your own spy car
Armortek has secret agent armored cars that are popular “amongst actors, actresses, musicians and Hollywood types.” For the rest of us, you can still get one and customize it with such nifty things as sirens and P/A systems. One of their mottos is: “If you can dream it up, we can build it.” They were established in 1978 and since I couldn’t find any prices on their websites, I’m guessing it’ll set you back more than a few hundred thousand or so – what will all the hand crafting and such.
For me, I just need to get my car to stop calling the wrong person. Be safe out there.