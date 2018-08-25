Robert Haight reclined in a chair behind his 1936 Plymouth P2 sedan, parked at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant.
"My wife fell in love with this car," said the collector, who showed the classic Aug. 11 at the Summer Shootout Indoor/Outdoor Open Auto and Bike Show at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant. "I called it the Mayflower when I got it," he said, citing the Pilgrim ship hood ornament.
Haight says he took part in the show because of its indoor display area, a must during the heat of Charleston summers. He described the maroon car's two decade-old exterior paint job: "This is the original Plymouth color," he said.
The local auto enthusiast joined a few dozen fellow car buffs and spectators at the second annual show: Omar Cowboys fraternal organization hosted the event, which attracted tuners, muscle cars, trucks, street rods and cycles. Music from Led Zeppelin to country ballads emanated from speakers.
While listed as an indoor-outdoor show, all the models were in the air conditioning center as temperatures approached 90 degrees.
Trey Hopkinson drove up from Savannah in an early 1970s Cadillac de Ville convertible. "It's right at 19 feet long, 4,600 pounds, 6 feet 8 inches wide," he said. The model, with a 472 cubic inch V-8 engine and 68,000 miles on it, lacks power steering. "You've got to be a body builder (to drive)," he quipped.
Nearby, Donald Carver of Mount Pleasant displayed his 2006 Subaru, admiring its all-wheel-drive and performance with a four-cylinder turbo-charged boxer engine. He races the car at Dorchester Speedway, posting an 8.3 second time in the 1/8th mile.
Racing in the tuner division, "I never lost a race," he said.
Donald Vaughn brought a full-fledged race car, a retooled 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air. He found the car "by a garage. It was a rust bucket." Today, the brightly painted car boasts a Chevy 604 cubic inch crate engine generating 550-600 horsepower. Vaughn races in a vintage series in places such as Florence, Myrtle BeEach and Dillon.
"It's wicked fast," he said.
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.