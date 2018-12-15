There's no set date for the Lowcountry car show season, but yearly shows are wrapping up this weekend and it will be cruise-ins until February 2019 or so.
In an active year, Doin' the Charleston hosted by Street Rods Unlimited off Heriot Street drew dozens of domestic vehicles from Model As to Ron Steele's 1933 Pontiac. "This is my baby," he said.
Bill Rodgers, meanwhile, brought a 50-year-old model like he would sell at Fort Sumter Chevrolet when he worked there in the 1970s. In 1979, "I bought the first one," he said. "Rodgers sold the car for an engagement ring; he and his wife have been married 50 years.
What follows are photos from the Nov. 17 show.