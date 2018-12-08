Jim Arnold parked his blue 1929 Ford street rod on a slight hill above the paved lot at Stratford High School, looking out on dozens of cars, trucks and cycles on hand.
"It's good for the first show," he said.
Indeed, the Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show Nov. 17 in Goose Creek attracted 50 or more vehicles from a trick out Chrysler 300 to vintage Model As, El Caminos, pickup trucks with giant wheels and a 1916 Studebaker race car. Meanwhile, the regional high school's student government organized the show, held at Stratford's campus off College Park Road. The show was a fundraiser, and council members agreed it went well.
"It was great," said Dennis Barfield, who drove the 102-year-old sports model to the show. "It's a lot of fun," he said.
Antwoin Thomas of Goose Creek installed 26-inch wheels on his silver metallic newer model Chrysler. Thus far, Thomas has revamped the interior, rims and sound system. "I'm going to keep the same (exterior) color," he said.
Donna Staller, advisor for the student council, said close to 20 people were involved in organizing the show and some student took part in the show. Honors included best in show, people’s choice, owner’s choice and top student entry.
The car rally concept was a departure for previous fundraisers which included crafts shows, she said.
