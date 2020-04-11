Staying Inside: Cars in binge-worthy programs and movies

As some of us work from home and hopefully, all of us are social distancing during this uncertain time, staying inside is now the new normal.
Late afternoon, I’ll get in my daily outside fast-walking over with, then go back inside where I’ll say to my remote: “Inside Guide.” It brings up an endless scroll of options in which to stretch, run, meditate, Pilates or Zumba myself, or work up a sweat in 20 minutes from an instructor that looks thrilled to be telling me what to do. These people don’t appear to sweat.
Some days I’ll choose one to keep those endorphins up, and other days, I’ll find something binge-worthy to watch. Be it television programs or movies.
Before going further, let me first say, I’m extremely grateful to have a home and work in which to do this and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to work outside the home – all those essential businesses that I no longer take for granted. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Back to binge-worthy autos. Here’s my pick.
Mad Max – the old one and the new one
Mel Gibson drove like, well, mad in the first 1979 version of a dystopian Australia where bad guys and “good guys” drove through dusty dessert-like terrain. I preferred the 2015 update where Charlene Theron showed us what we all know – women have multi-faceted skills to fight off bad guys, organize troops and look good through all of it.
Comedians in Cars (Netflix)
This program was once available for free on Crackle, but moved to Netflix in 2017. It’s exactly what the title implies and not only is it funny, there’s some pretty cool rides involved. Jerry Seinfeld is supposedly a car collector. Allegedly he stores them in a $1.4 million Manhattan garage.
Stephen King’s Christine and Maximum Overdrive
They may be a bit hokey and older, but just go into it knowing that, pop some corn and embrace it. Sometimes over-dramatic escapism is what’s needed. Christine is a 1958 Plymouth Fury (fury being the key word here) that talks to its owner, a nerdy teenager, causing the youth to, let’s say, act out a bit. If that were today, the nerd would be popular and Christine would be his Uber pickup by the guy who used to be cool. In Maximum Overdrive, all kinds of motoring things come to life, including a giant 18-wheeler.
Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
I dare you to watch this and not laugh. If you want a laugh-out-loud moment, there’s more than a few here. Will Ferrell as a No.1 NASCAR driver ramps up every stereotype and then some. It’s hilarious and who doesn’t want to see a panther in a car with the driver in it? It’s a very teachable moment to any young wanna-be race car driver. In Ricky Bobby’s immortal words: “Here’s the deal, I’m the best there is. Plain and simple. I wake up in the morning and….”
I’ll end on that note. Stay healthy and be safe out there.