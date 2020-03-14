Spring Cleaning: Tips to get your ride ready for sunshine season

There is something about spring that kicks us into high gear.
The act of springing forward (we should stop changing the clocks already) and an extra hour of sunshine wakes us up. Gets our motor running.
I’ll try to stop the spring and car metaphors, but below are a few tips to ensure your ride is freshened up and running smoothly.
1. Clean underneath
If you live somewhere where you’ve driven through slush, snow and such, there could be some sludge attached to the underbody. Heat, fluids, dirt and grime are on the undercarriage and it’s time for a clean start. Use a pressure washer to blast off debris. Here’s one on Amazon for $27: Mingle Pressure Washer Undercarriage Cleaner. Afterwards, coat with a degreaser, let that sit for a few minutes and then take a brush and clear off any remnants.
2. Clean the inside
I’m obsessive about keeping the inside of my car clean. I cannot stand crumbs or anything rolling around on the floorboards. Though I do this regularly, some people don’t. Vacuum everything. Scrub the mats with a rug-cleaning spray if you’ve split one too many coffees on them. Clean the windows and all that leather and/or vinyl inside with products made for that. You’ll be so happy you did, and your car will love you for it.
3. Clean outside and wax on, wax off
Some prefer to get their car detailed at the many establishments (or dealerships) who can do that for you. It can set you back a few hundred bucks to get your car fully detailed. If you want to save that cash for something else, set aside about three hours and do it yourself. I once squirted dishwashing soap into a bucket to clean my car until I found out, that wasn’t good. So, use a car wash product such as Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash. Then follow up with a wax replacement such as The Last Coat. Both are the top picks according to Car and Driver.
4. Change the wiper blades
It seems as if these wear out more than they once did, but car experts think you should change these every spring and fall. I’ve found that they wear out quicker, so doing so three times a year could be better. Or I could be buying the wrong blades. According to an article on 10beasts.com, their top ten picks are Rain-X Latitude and Bosch 26A, both on Amazon. You can buy them without ever leaving your car. Just wait for the Amazon delivery truck.
5. Check tire pressure and hydrate
Most of us have autos that alert us of our tire pressure. It’s still a good idea to check the old-fashioned way with a tire gauge every once in a while. Like you, your car needs fluids so top off the wiper fluid and make sure your oil, transmission and brake fluids are good to go.
Now that your car is ready to roll – springtime fresh -- pull up a favorite driving tune and celebrate that you and your car are driving into yet another beautiful spring season.
Be safe out there.