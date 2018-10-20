Many Americans spend hours a week in their cars and trucks, some name their vehicles and enthusiasts wile away weekends tinkering under the hood.
So it's not a stretch to figure that musicians write songs about their favorite cars or situations or fantasies involving road four wheelers.
One website, lyrics.com wanted to quantify the list of artists and car songs — an mph (miles per homage), perhaps?
The music information company analyzed 100,000 songs, discovering that 13,000 artists and 72,000 songs mention car search terms within their lyrics. Of that, 94 percent of of the top 100 musicians who note cars in their renditions are classified as hip hop artists or rappers, lyrics.com said.
Separately, the online site cataloged the most mentioned specific brands of cars, finding that Mercedes, Cadillac and Bentley are the top three.
"Is there anything better than belting out your favorite song in the car? Whether it’s a road trip or just a solo grocery store trip, you’ve never felt so much like a rock star in the privacy of your own ride," lyrics.com noted.
"The connection between music and cars has existed ever since they started putting radios into cars in the 1930s," according to the online site. "We all know the famous songs about cars like the Beatles' "Baby You Can Drive My Car" or Prince's "Little Red Corvette," but just how many songs about cars are there?" it said.
After researching the gigantic song list, lyrics.com disclosed the top car-friendly song writer was Lil Wayne, who had 370 car references. Fellow rapper Jay-Z followed with 354 auto mentioned in his lyrics, with Snoop Dogg at 326, Nas, 324 and Gucci Mane, 313 rounding out the top five.
Hip hop and related artists dominated the top 25 list, too including Future, Rick Ross, E-40, 50 Cent, Master P, Birdman, T.I., Big Tymers, Redman, R. Kelly, Cam'ron, Lil' Flip, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Too $hort, Yo Gotti, Juvenile, Ludacris and The Game.
It's not just the hip hop genre that touts cars in the writings.
Bruce Springsteen leads rock stars with 88 car references in his lyrics; Johnny Cash tops country singers with 73, and Bob Dylan heads folk artists with 85. Pop music included Jimmy Buffet with 67 car references, Prince at 66, Elton John, 57 and the Beach Boys at 48, according to lyrics.com.
Spinditty, a website that analyzes playlists, developed its "95 songs about cars and driving" list.
"On average, we spend 101 minutes each day driving. Cars mean freedom and independence. They connect us with adventure, they take us to work, to the mall, and to the doctor's office. Cars are an extension of ourselves whether we keep them shiny and spotless or carelessly toss used fast food bags in the back seat," the website noted.
The top 10 were "Get out of My Dream, and into My Car" by Billy Ocean; "Little Red Corvette" by Prince; Tom Cochran's "Life is a Highway," Springsteen ballad "Born to Run," the classic "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson, "Pink Cadillac" by Natalie Cole among others; Chuck Berry's early rock n' roll hit "Maybellene"; "The Corvette Song (The One I Loved Back Then)" by country crooner George Jones; "I Can't Drive 55" by rocker Sammy Hagar and "Born to be Wild" by Hinder, with a nod to the Steppenwolf original.