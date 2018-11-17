Boasting three SUV's — including one with room for seven passengers — Audi had a broad sphere of the sport utility market covered already. But these days, you can never have too many. Enter the tech-savvy, performance-minded Audi Q8.
"They wanted to make a Q7 with no third seat, more sporty," said David Robbins, brand specialist at McDaniels Audi of Charleston. The Q8, which starts in price at $67,400 and carries into the higher $80,000s, stands slightly larger than its seven-seat sister model now in its third generation. The new two-row SUV would compete with luxury full-sized editions like the Porsche Cayenne, he said.
According to the Savannah Highway dealership, the first Q8s arrived in early November.
Audi upped the "smart" quotient with the new SUV. That includes designing the auto as a WiFi hot spot to access, say, Apple Car Play without using USB ports, to configuring three-dimensional cameras to view the exterior at 360 degrees. "It's crazy," Robbins said.
Also, "they're changing the center (console), making it more into the computer realm," he said. Perks include a touch screen employing "haptic feedback" so that the user can more easily detect when functions are activated. Redundant buttons allow center console controls for climate, for instance, and back keys exit functions.
Meanwhile, the Q8 showcases a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine, generates 335 horsepower and 369 pounds-feet of torque for more get-up-and-go and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can travel 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds, Audi noted on its website.
Drivers can choose the "drive select" tab to switch the transmission to high-powered sport or fuel-saving comfort modes.
The Q8 navigation system touts a satellite mapping system, accessible on driver's side and center screens, to view roadways with street-name overlays in real time. A heads-up display offers speed limits, mph and directional features.
In one of the techi-est gadgets, the motorist can turn on traffic assist mode that will help maneuver the car through jams as speeds of 39 mph or less, Robbins said.
Audi installed a switch by the driver to electronically open and close the rear liftgate, and seats will fold down in a 40/40/20 combination to permit extra cargo while still maintaining seats for passengers. Comfort features include Alcantra leather seats. And to keep the car quieter, the vehicle touts double pane electronically adjusted windows.
Depending on trim packages, the Q8 offers scores of safety offerings the manufacturer noted on its website including:
- Turn assist to "help notify you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane."
- Intersection assist, which can notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes or offering visual and audio warnings at speeds up to 18.6 mph.
- Side assist can provide blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.
- Pre sense rear helps monitor the traffic following behind the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the safety belts in the case of a rear-end collision.
- Rear cross traffic assist can support the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space and can help alert the driver through a brake jolt in certain situations, for example in the case where an approaching vehicle is detected.
Robbins says Q8 buyers are looking for "something a little sporty. They don't want the third row. They are all about the technology, really high-end people."
Based on an afternoon drive in the Charleston area, a Q8 with top-end Prestige package as well as luxury, towing and cold weather features and priced at $86,635, showed off its mix of performance, smooth and quiet ride and 21st century controls.
Looks-wise, the four-door SUV carries manufacturing cue and lines from front to back to give the car a suave yet uniform style. The model comes standard with 21 inch wheels and handles up to 22 inchers.
Among the notable interior features was the voice activation system. A function for more than a decade in many cars, the Q8 controls including natural language indicators were very user-friendly. If the driver says, "I'm cold," the 'voice' will request a temperature adjustment and then instantly reset it.
The new SUV has little road noise. At the same time, the 19 speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System cranks the tunes with all the notes standing out even at high decibels.
At slow speeds or out of the highway, the Audi handled deftly and accelerated well on the interstate while braking easily. The vehicle is capable of towing a boat for instance at up to 7,700 pounds.
The touch screen was effective although took a little getting used to, requiring a slightly firm push to make things operate.
All told, however, the Q8 proved its worth as the high-end, high-tech two row luxury model in AUdi's lineup for families or couples who don't need a vehicle for seven.
For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.
SPECS
MODEL: 2019 Audi Q8
TYPE: Mid-to-full sized SUV
PRICE: $67,400-$86,000-plus
ENGINE: 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6
HORSEPOWER: 335
SEATING: Five passengers
TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic
POWER TRAIN: Front-wheel drive
FUEL ECONOMY: 22 mpg highway, 17 mpg city, 19 combined
WHEELS: 20-22 inch