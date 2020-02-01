In honor of the upcoming Hallmark card holiday of Valentine’s Day, I gathered a list of cars that look beautiful in red. The color of hearts and love-inspired accoutrements of this auspicious day – these cars race and make one’s heart do the same.
Though I’ve never entirely bought into the whole Valentine Day’s thing (shouldn’t every day be a day in which to pledge one’s love to her or his significant other), it seems to be a big day so here we go – red vroom cars.
Mazda Miata MX5 in Soul Red - List price: beginning at $33,000
The Grand Touring model in Soul Red Crystal Metallic will set you back an extra $595, but it’s a beautiful color. It has a “significant upgrade” in horsepower from the previous model – from 155 hp to 181 hp. It also has a soft top and its classic good looks along with its safety innovations all add up to a great ride at a great price. Be still my heart.
Corvette Stingray in Torch Red - List price: beginning at $60,000
The coupe starts at $56,995 and the convertible at $61,495. It has a 6.2L LT1 V8 engine, 460 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Mulan leather seats are available and a Bose premium audio system is standard. It’s not exactly the car to choose if you’re worried about fuel economy as it gets 16 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway, but if you’re driving this, you don’t care, right? One might say, you carry a “torch” for this gorgeous vehicle.
Alfa Romeo in Alfa Rosso – List price: beginning at $38,000
Rosso means red in Italian according to Google translator and this Italian beauty is bright and beautiful red. There are six different models – the Guila, Guila Sport, Giulia Ti, Giulia Lusso, Guila Ti Sport Carbon and Giulia Quadrifoglio. Leather seats are standard and the Quadrifoglio goes 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds with 5050 horsepower and 443 pound-feet torque. It’s pretty and powerful.
Ferrari in Rosso Corsa (Racing Red) – List price: From $181,000 to $450,000
Enzo Ferrari allegedly said: “Ask a child to draw a car and certainly he will draw it red.” Maybe she would too, Enzo, but red is the definitive shade when it comes to this magnificent piece of car artistry. According to Ferrari magazine, red is the “. . . historic international colour of Italian racing cars, red represents the very lifeblood of Ferrari.” I think I’d go with the Portofino with the embroidered logo floor mats and Nero (black/gray) interior. Leather seats and trim of course. It has a V8 engine with a max speed of 199 mph. This model starts at $281,750 and it has a retractable hardtop. “Cavalco come il vento!” According to Google translator that means: “Ride like the wind.” Wouldn’t you just?
Happy heart day and be careful out there.