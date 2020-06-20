Range Rover goes retro: the 2021 edition

The Range Rover is synonymous with quality.
It has been called the “best SUV in the world.” It’s hefty price tag of $90,000 – starting price – means that if you love one, you really love it. It is luxurious, lovely and long-lasting. Part of the Jaguar Land Rover family, it has sprouted into sub-brands – the Sport, Velar, Evogue, Discovery, New Discover Sport and New Defender. They’re all beautiful, classy and unique. Like a lot of women I know.
50 looks good on you
The Range Rover made its appearance 50 years ago in 1970. It was exhibited in Paris at the Louve as an “exemplary work of industrial design,” a few years after its launch.
The prototype was built in 1969. Purportedly, a closely guarded secret, its code name was “Velar,” the Italian word for “to veil or cover.”
Those crafty engineers and designers made 26 prototypes and after testing the “Velar” a few times, they let it out into the world. It was known then, and still is, a perfect blend of capable and beautiful. Capable and beautiful? See reference above, first paragraph, last sentence.
Being the first auto to have permanent four-wheel drive and a split tailgate, the Range Rover captured the hearts of many. You could pick one up in 1970 in Europe for around $2,000 or so. A 2017 article had a “Range Rover Reborn,” 1978 model as $178,000 – the three-door model being the “rarest, most sought-after version…sold only from Range Rover’s release in 1970 until 1981.”
The most expensive to date is the Range Rover SVAutobiography which lists for $398,528. It is all tricked out with heated calf and footrests, 10-inch HD touchscreen, a “digital butler,” a refrigerator, a console that runs the length of it, rear tables and a 5.0-litre V8 engine.
It is dramatic decadence.
Happy 50 RR
Four days ago, an article from Motor Trend announced that the 2021 Range Rover Fifty is coming soon. Some of them will make their way here from England. Original colors – Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White – will be in the lineup, along with grey, red and black. As is Range Rover’s signature style, the interior is extremely bodacious luxury with soft leathers, commemorative plagues honoring its b-day and all that pampering one can stand in its cooled, heated and massaging seats.
There will only be 1,970 of these beauties made and though a price tag for the limited model hasn't been revealed, it’s estimated to be around $145,000.
Special, stylish, self-sufficient and sensational. And yes, sounds like a lot of women I know.
Be safe out there.