This car brand has spent decades as the upscale sister of a U.S. sales leader and on the same market terrain as a luxury powerhouse. But Acura — except for a flourish or two — falls short of becoming an automotive "player" because of modest sales.
Acura's latest try to shake its hard-luck image as Honda's inconsistent threat to Toyota Motor's iconic Lexus brand involves the carmaker's mid-size RDX. A mildly popular SUV, the edition has had trouble separating itself from a crowded field.
For the 2019 model year, however, Acura re-staged the RDX as an out-of-the-box trendsetter with catchy appearance, space-age features and track-worthy performance. What's more dramatic is the five-passenger SUV starts at $37,300, value-priced for a luxury car. A slick well-equipped model at McDaniels Acura of Charleston rolled up at $41,895.
"Everybody's always wanted a vehicle that's a little sportier," that appeals to a younger crowd, said SJ Duong, senior sales representative with McDaniels Acura of Charleston. Not only that, the RDX stands bigger than the Audi Q5 or Honda CR-V, he said. Its all-wheel-drive system is "phenomenal," he added, noting that the gearing and power sources are based on the new $156,000, 573-hp Acura NSX sports car.
"One thing the RDX has is a very athletic stance, and it's got the horsepower to back it up," Duong said. "It's a beautiful looking car," he said.
Inside the vehicle, the trim is all real. "Anything that looks like aluminum, wood, it's aluminum and wood, not plastic," he said.
The redesigned RDX gets its power from a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 275 horsepower and 274 pounds-feet of torque. "There's no lag," Duong said. At the same time, the Acura posts solid fuel mileage figures of 22 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.
An afternoon drive around metro Charleston in a sport red A-Spec model with parchment exterior exposed the new SUV's real chances of being the top-selling vehicle that Acura's been seeking for years.
Ample leg and head room mark the driver's seat, and the model provides easy to access information in front of the steering wheel. Heads up display, in which figures such as speed limits and mph seem to be floating beyond the windshield, is an option. Apple Car Play is a standard feature, permitting driver and passengers to plug in an iPhone and listen to their menu of tunes and podcasts.
The RDX shows off its performance side, notably in sport and sport-plus modes with paddle shifters. Comfort mode boosts the fuel savings. Easy acceleration, firm braking, tactile steering and a supple suspension make the ride smooth and responsive. The driver can open the rear lift-gate electronically from the front seat, and the cargo area includes switches to lift and lower the rear chairs for extra space.
Another perk is that the Acura comes in at a moderate base price, offering buyers the choices of including extras without suffering sticker-shock. The driven edition included the technology package, and its top-line ELS surround sound system brought engineering support from Elliott Scheiner, whose credits include acoustic expertise on The Eagles last tour.
According to Duong, other highlights include:
- Panoramic moon roof.
- Lane keep assist.
- Adaptive cruise control.
- Seven LED head and rear lights, up from five previously.
- An available app for remote start.
- Automatic shutoff and restart of the engine at stop lights to save gas.
Okay, the ride was bumpy on cobblestone streets in downtown Charleston. The gearing wasn't immediately intuitive, holding a button to shift from park.
But everywhere else, the RDX presented itself as the type of car that Acura hopes buyers will flock to for the foreseeable future, at a time when crossovers are all the rage.
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.
SPECS:
MODEL: 2019 Acura RDX.
TYPE: Mid-sized crossover.
PRICE: Starts at $37,300 and runs to $41,000 and higher.
ENGINE: 2.0-liter, turbocharged four cylinder.
HORSEPOWER: 275.
SEATING: Five passengers.
TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic.
POWER TRAIN: Two, all-wheel drive.
FUEL ECONOMY: 28 mpg highway, 22 mpg city.
WHEELS: 19 inch.