Prized Collectibles: The most popular classic cars

According to a 2018 article from hotcars.com, Jay Leno, former host of the Tonight Show, owns 286 cars. Most likely, he’s added to that collection by now. His collection includes a 1963 Jaguar XK-3, a 1994 McLaren F1, a 1955 Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing and a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split-Window to name a few.
The other general population of car collectors most likely won’t have that kind of collection in their lifetime, but those who collect are serious. I did some digging to find out what the most popular classic cars are. Here’s what I found, with muscle cars reigning dominant as prized collectibles.
Dodge Charger - 1969
The 1969 model is a top pick among collectors. Dodge produced the Charger from the mid-60s to the late 70s. The television show, “The Dukes of Hazzard” made it even more popular. The four-barrel engine model was rated at 330 hp. If it’s good enough for Bo and Luke racing through the hills and often so fast, the car was airbound,“The General Lee” set the tone for those who wanted a high-performance muscle car with a Hollywood history.
Chevy Camaro - 1969
Not my cup of tea (or car), but it was and is for car collectors. Way back in ’69 you could pick one up for a little over $3,400. Now they can cost you up to $79,000 plus in mint condition.
Chevrolet Corvette – 1963
Some put this one in the category of the best Stingray ever. A 1963 Split-Window Corvette can run anywhere from $40,000 to $185,000. I bet I can guess where that falls in Leno’s collection. This car retains its value and for those in mint condition, the price has soared from its original price in 1963, which was about $4,200.
Ford Mustang – 1967 and 1969
Base price for the 1967 Mustang Convertible was $2,814 in 1967. Now you can pick one up for around $21,000 and up. John Wick, the movie character, made popular by Keanu Reeves in the movie series, drove a 1969 Ford Mustang in the first movie. It roared through the film while he fought off bad guys, but it was popular well before Mr. Reeves made it more so. In 1969, the Fastback would have set you back about $2,800.
1959 - 1960 Chevrolet El Camino
Jesse drove off in one at the ending of the popular television series, “Breaking Bad,” and then in Netflix’s 2019 movie, “El Camino” he (and the car) pick up where it left off. Perhaps some of that show’s popularity had something to do with the El Camino having a surge in car collector’s headlights. He wasn’t driving the 1960 model with its 327 V8 engine, but you can pick one up on classiccars.com from anywhere from $18,000 to over $40,000.
If I could buy a classic car, it’d be the Jaguar in Leno’s garage. When I get an extra $190,000 plus, I may check into that.
Be safe out there.