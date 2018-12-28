In spring 2013, dentist Joseph Carastro dropped a letter to Purely Porsche magazine noting that he had spent a year -- including mail to the carmaker's chief executive -- "lobbying for the development" of a specialized 991 Carrera geared to motoring purists.
He conceded that modern-day synchronized automatic transmissions surpass manual shifters because of electronic timing and precision. "However, for those of us for whom the driving 'experience' is not measured by the time it takes to complete one circuit of the Nurburgring (famed German racetrack), the manual still has its charms."
Carastro mused about his primary source of transportation in the 1980s, a '73 RS lightweight model, and had hoped for a 40th edition 991 Carrera RS 3.4 (liter engine) design "to satisfy the cravings of what I feel is a not inconsiderable number of prior RS owners or wish they were owners."
He penned a litany of suggested specifications such as "rear seats deleted" and manual six-speed transmission. "I feel very strongly that if this vehicle could be priced in the $100K to $120K" -- $100,000-$120,000 -- "range, it would sell like hotcakes," gushed Carastro, who at the time lived in Goleta, California.
Transplanting soon after to Johns Island and now retired, Carastro must have struck a nerve. It took until the 2019 model year, but Porsche unveiled the 911 Carrera T, crafted with similar performance features spelled out in the local car enthusiast's Porsche missive and fitted with stick shifts just like in the old days.
The customized sporting car, sans rear seats and boasting lightweight carpet, rolled out six months ago.
"The T represents Porsche's latest efforts (to design a driver's car) in the current manufacturing and regulatory environment," said Carastro, who took home perhaps the first Charleston area sold model from Baker Porsche in the late summer -- sporting a standout blue-green exterior. "I'm more of a purist. I didn't want uncomfortable racing seats."
Carastro cut his teeth on Porsches when stationed in Germany four decades ago. He was acquainted with Alois Ruf Jr., who in 1974 launched RUF as a bespoke manufacturer of high performance German automobiles. According to its website, the company has "focused entirely on re-engineering the Porsche sports cars, primarily the 911." Carastro admires the German designer's throwback style and that he's a stickler for driver preferences, which has adhered him to the likes of famed retail mogul and RUF-model owner Ralph Lauren.
When the Carrera T debuted, Carastro checked dealerships in Charlotte and Hilton Head Island without luck. The color and specs he desired arrived in late August at the Charleston Porsche dealer. "It was hard to find an allocation," he said, "You've got to be a buff."
Fellow auto fan Bill Hall of James Island can share Carastro's excitement about the limited edition Porsche, which is priced in the low six figures. He lined up a yellow 911 Carrera T this fall, with his wife Valerie taking ownership earlier this month. Technicians at Porsche's North American delivery center in Atlanta pulled a tarp off to reveal the flashy car, causing Valerie Hall to put her hands over her mouth in wonderment.
"It's almost like a step back in time," Bill Hall said.