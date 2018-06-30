Students gather on 100 acres in the desert to bob and weave on a three-mile track, negotiating 26 turns and taking on 11 different formats.And they arrive for the fun of it.
It's the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving near Phoenix, in which car enthusiasts learn how to drive like a pro.
Among a number of schools nationwide, Bondurant — which calls itself the "official High Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT (the brand's high performance moniker)" — recently named pro driver and instructor Tim Rose as general manager.
Rose, who joined the driving school 11 year ago, is typical of the places across the country that attract thousands of racing fans for their dream opportunity behind the wheel of a top race car or high-end sports vehicle.
He previously had worked as a lead instructor and driver with the Skip Barber Racing School and the Penske/Marlboro Racing School programs. Four years ago, he moved up to lead driver/manager of the IMSA Bondurant Safety Car and Hot Lap programs at all sanctioned races in North America, including the Rolex24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans races. He also served as the lead instructo and race director for the Bondurant Masters Race Series and the new Bondurant Championship Race Series for young aspiring IndyCar and IMSA SportsCar drivers, the company says.
"We’re pleased to elevate him into the general manager role where he can help steer our company into the next 50 years,” said Pat Bondurant, chief executive and president.
Rose's racing career dates to his senior year of high school in Northern Virginia taking part in autocross, and he returned to racing while in college. "His prolific racing resume includes many racing platforms from GTS sports cars to IROC stock cars," the Bondurant school noted.
"I can’t think of a more revered name in this industry," Rose said.
In a USA Today article last year, Road & Track magazine editor-in-chief Kim Wolfkill spoke about top driving schools and what they offer to participants. “These experiences help people learn and appreciate that there’s more to a car than transportation,” he says.
Wolfkill selected 10 venues, including:
- Porsche Driving Experience in Los Angeles and Atlanta. There's an off-road course with hills steeper than 45 degrees, and places to spin out and learn to regain control on a water-slicked surface. Go to www.porschedriving.com.
Bridgestone Winter Driving School, Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The school shows participants how to manage in winter road conditions, including instruction on a frozen lake. Visit www.winterdrive.com.
- Exotics Racing in Las Vegas and Fontana, California. According to the editor-in-chief, 1-percenter wannabees can get behind the wheel of a dream car — such as a Lamborghini or other $200,000 sports car — and take it through its paces on the Las Vegas Speedway. Go to www.exoticsracing.com.
Frank Hawley Drag Racing School in Gainesville, Florida. The drag racer teachers can surge 0-60 mph in three seconds, and reach speeds up to 130. Students learn proper gear shifting and techniques to get off the line quickly. Go to www.frankhawley.com.
Dirtfish Rally School in Snoqualmie, Washington. Competitions take place on winding dirt roads, a former logging and mill site, and drivers learn how to maintain control in hilly, muddy conditions. Visit www.dirtfish.com.
Cory Kruseman Sprint Car & Midget Driving School in Ventura, California. The small vehicles with huge engines are built just to race on dirt ovals, according to the Road & Track editor.While designed for competition, the school offer basic courses, too. Visit www.kruseman.com.
BMW Performance School in Thermal, California and Greenville, South Carolina. "From a Mini Cooper to an M6, BMW fans can try out the auto-maker’s full range of vehicles on a private racing track near Palm Springs or an auto plant proving ground in South Carolina," Wolfkill says. Go to www.bmwperformancecenter.com.
Richard Petty Driving Experience in Daytona, Florida and other tracks. The school gives guests the chance to drive a NASCAR vehicle, or ride along with a professional drive. It's available in more than 12 places nationwide. Got to www.drivepetty.com.
Bondurant Racing School in Chandler, Arizona. Founded by Formula One driver Bob Bondurant, the school teaches everything from teen driving to high-performance racing, according to the editor-in-chief. Visit www.bondurant.com.
Skip Barber Racing School in Braselton, Georgia and elsewhere. Founded in 1975, the school headed by the one-time Grand Prix drivers offers single- and multiple-day sessions, and some classes let drivers bring their own car. Visit www.skipbarber.com.