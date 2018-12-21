Despite consensus that today’s new cars are engineered and built better than at any point in motoring history, the AAA in Orlando reports that a record-breaking 32 million U.S. drivers required roadside assistance in 2016 (the most recent numbers available).
Though most roadside assistance calls involve what are otherwise familiar issues like fuel, tires and keys, they’re for different reasons than one might expect.
For starters, many new cars no longer come with a spare tire, compact sized or otherwise, which often comes as a shock to unsuspecting motorists stranded at the side of the road with a flat. Some cars include “run flat” tires that can maintain their structural integrity for a set number of miles after a loss of air pressure, though they can be sidelined by more major damage. Others simply include a can of “Fix-a-Flat” tire inflator, which is a temporary solution at best and won’t bring back to life a tire that’s suffered more than a minor leak.
Also, many vehicles come with larger lower-profile tires these days that are more prone to injury from potholes, pockmarked pavement and running into curbs than taller-proportioned conventional tires.
Keyless ignition systems are a great convenience, but they can drain a car’s battery life at a quicker-than-necessary rate when the activating key fob is stored within close proximity of (or is left inside) a vehicle. Within close range the transmitter and receiver continue to communicate which, ironically, will more quickly lead to a depleted car battery than a dead key fob.
Likewise, as the traditional needle-gauge instrument cluster has given way to the high-tech instrument display, motorists are misreading their cars’ fuel gauges, which in some models can be little more than an inconclusive line of illuminated dashes. Drivers who tend to test their accuracy between fill-ups often wind up stranded.
AAA says that because of their sheer complexity, 20 percent of newer car and truck woes can’t be remedied at the roadside, and subsequently require a tow to a repair shop.
For its part, the organization suggests motorists have their cars’ tires and batteries checked by a technician as part of a regular mechanical inspection, and especially before taking a road trip. If your car did not originally come with a spare tire and a jack, consider purchasing them. There’s probably a space for them set aside beneath the trunk floor that’s otherwise used for extra storage.
And always carry a mobile phone and charger in the car and pack an emergency kit in case of a breakdown. Include a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, drinking water, food for both human passengers and pets, battery jumper cables, and emergency flares or reflectors.
