I’m not one to make New Year’s resolutions. I make goals and such throughout the year. Making a New Year’s resolution is too hard core for me and way too intimidating. If I can manage to get through my to-do list for the week, I count myself lucky.
When it comes to buying cars, I could do better. The last auto I bought was an emotional buy. On the way to moving cross-county, my air-conditioning blew out on my 15-year-old car. I’d not even emptied my POD full of furniture before going to buy a car. It was August in the South. I was tired, it was hot and I needed a car.
I bought the first one I test drove. I wasn’t happy with the dealership selling tactics, but I got a good deal because I was determined to do so. After hours of what seemed like stuck-in-the-1980s haggling, I got the price I wanted and drove off the lot.
But, I digress. If I decide to go through the car-buying process again, I’m armed with the Kelley Blue Book (KBB) recommendations. Below is a list of seven 2020 redesigned models. The folks at KBB test drove them all (unlike me). Happy New Year.
• Toyota GR Supra – a sleek ride that pays homage to vintage Toyotas. This is a sports coupe I could learn to love. It was jointly developed with BMW so it’s got that sturdy ride and nice handling. Price: From $49,990.
• Subaru Outback – I’ve been wanting one of these and the commercials are brilliant. They tug at my dog-loving heart. I’ve ridden in a friend’s and they really are cool vehicles to drive. This one makes everyday life easier and if you want to hit the open road on the weekends and do some rugged riding, it’s made for that, with 2.5 liter engine and a “small increase in power.” Good enough for me, my hubs and my sweet pups. Price: From $26,645.
• Mercedes Benz GLE – A mid-size luxury SUV that anyone would want to own. It’s a Mercedes with excellent ratings. Nuff’ said. Price: From the mid-$50,000.
• Jeep Gladiator – “feels untruck-like” and a “fun off-road vehicle that can do a lot of work truck heavy lifting.” That would come in handy for my upcycling projects. Price: From $33,545.
• The Chevrolet Corvette – A head turner beauty with a 490-horsepower V8 engine which can go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds (if that’s important to you). Price: Starting in the mid-$60,000.
• Lincoln Corsair – A compact luxury SUV that has a “Quiet Flight” design treatment. The grill is cool and it goes on sale this fall. Get this, there are six symphonic chimes that were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in it dashboard. Ooh, it looks and sounds pretty! Price: From $35,945.
• The Kia Telluride – a three-row SUV with “all day comfort with a supremely quiet ride.” Price: From $31,690.
• Hyundai Palisade – Three rows of refined comfort on this SUV. The rows are electronic so smooth humming and buzzing when you need to make room and advanced safety features are standard. Price: Starts at $31,550.
Here’s hoping your driving is smooth throughout 2020. Be safe out there.