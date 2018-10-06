Bullitt is back, baby!
Fathom Events re-releases the iconic movie Bullitt featuring bonus content from Ford and the McQueen family in select theaters, including in the Carolinas.
The action thriller will be back on the big screen for two days only in celebration of its 50th anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Bullitt stars Steve McQueen, who portrays San Francisco detective Frank Bullitt. He is tasked with the mission to protect a star witness testifying against the Chicago Mob. The film also stars Robert Vaughn, Robert Duvall and Jacquline Bisset.
Produced with a $5.5 million budget, Bullitt went on to become the 5th highest grossing film in 1968 earning $42.3 million in the U.S. This would equate to more than $250 million today, accounting for inflation.
Bullitt is known by car enthusiasts and action movie fans for a chase scene up and down steep city hills that became an instant classic. The legendary scene pitted the Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback against the Dodge Charger 440 Magnum in the 10 minute, 53 second asphalt duel. It quickly became the bar that other movie chase scenes had to equal or clear to cement their "street-cred."
This will be the first chance many, including me, who will be able to see this film in a theater. It may also be the last chance any of us will be able to see the film in theaters. There are three theaters in the Charleston area and surroundings showing the film including Regal Charles Towne Square 18 (North Charleston), Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16 (Summerville) and Cinemark Bluffton (Bluffton).
Meanwhile, The Starry Blockbuster Series is hosting a Mustang car show/meet Sunday for the 7 p.m. showing in Charlotte. Ford will also be in attendance at the Charlotte event and will have the 2019 Mustang Bullitt on display. All Mustang owners are welcomed to participate in the Mustang car show/meet. Parking spaces will be reserved for Mustangs only, directly in front of the theater. There is no fee to participate in the Mustang car show/meet. This looks like an excellent opportunity to put rubber hooves to pavement and drive your Pony Car up to Charlotte.
Visit Fathom Events for other locations, show times and to purchase tickets. Information about the Starry Blockbuster Series Mustang car show/meet can be found on the official SBS Facebook page. You can also view the new Bullitt trailer edited by Nemo Productions on The Nemo Productions Network YouTube channel.
For more information, visit https://www.fathomevents.com/events/bullitt-50th-anniversary or https://www.facebook.com/Starry-Blockbuster-Series-1040886275964219/. The new Bullitt trailer is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRtNWViNL9Y.
Larry Cornwell is an automotive journalist in Charlotte with Speedracer Syndication.