Extended warranties are a not-uncommon incentive that dealerships and car makers roll out on the notion that buyers who own a car for quite a while want to continue financial protection beyond the basic coverage.
Typically, the extended warranties kick in as a separate deal once the limited warranty runs out. But General Motors, for one, added a wrinkle recently by introducing what it calls a "true extended warranty" in which the purchaser for a fee can add to the coverage in a straightforward agreement, according to industry reports.
GM's new program has attracted proponents who note that customers receive more options on warranty coverage and make it easier for car buyers to choose. But there are also detractors who claim GM holds too much sway under its setup and reduces the role of dealerships, which provide extended warranty packages of their own.
A report in Forbes noted that the bumper-to-bumper warranty on Chevrolet and GMC vehicles are three years or 36,000 miles, and four years or 50,000 miles for Buicks and Cadillacs, all whichever comes first, according to a public relations firm representing Protective Asset Protection, the country's largest Dealer Owned Warranty Company provider.
Under the new plan, General Motors will allow customers to extend the basic warranty to five years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first) for Chevrolet and GMC customers, and six years or 70,000 miles for Buick and Cadillac customers. The cost is $1,000-$2,000, and the charge can be rolled into a financing agreement.
The move comes after Volkswagen lengthened its new-vehicle limited warranty to six-years/72,000-miles, according to Cars Direct.
"Instead of the GM program, dealers could generate more profits and control their own program elements to better meet the needs of their customers under a Dealer Owned Warranty Company," says the Merit Mile firm, representing Protective Asset Protection.
Close to 79 percent of store owners surveyed said their current finance and insurance policies don’t offer enough profit margin and 48.5 percent believe the services are too much of an administrative burden. A DOWC program can assist with both, Merit Mile said.
Christopher Smith, writing on www.Motor1.com, describes the GM program as "an extension of the factory-backed bumper-to-bumper coverage. But it's not free," he said. "If you’re thinking about purchasing a new car from a brand under the General Motors umbrella, the automaker wants to sweeten the deal with a new extended warranty."
Smith noted that the Detroit automaker already offers warranties beyond the basic coverage, but this one will add factory-supported coverage for all brands. "Instead of setting up extended coverage after the standard warranty expires, GM promotes the revamped plan as a no-fuss-no-muss extension of the original coverage," he wrote.
"One of the best things about buying a new vehicle is the peace of mind that comes with the warranty," Ken Mac, director of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac Protection, told Motor 1.com. "If you drive a Chevrolet, you know that any GM-brand dealer will take care of warranty repairs without paperwork, deductibles or exclusions. The same goes for Cadillac, GMC, and Buick owners. Now, we’re offering people the opportunity to increase the duration of their bumper-to-bumper warranty far out into the future," Mac said.
Along with the more generous coverage terms in both mileage and years, "the warranty isn’t person-specific, meaning that it stays with the car no matter who the owner is, without any need to transfer coverage," according to Smith.
GM in a release did not provide a list of specific costs, but a company representative confirmed to Motor1.com in an email that "pricing would be left up to dealers and should fall in the $1,000 to $2,000 range," Smith wrote. Also, the extended coverage can only be obtained on new-model-year vehicles at the time of purchase, he says.