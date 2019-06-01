I grew up in a very small rural town in Tennessee. My father was a jack-of-all-trades, especially when it came to cars. He would buy a junker, overhaul the engine if needed and fix it up – inside and out – until it was purring. To me, it was brand new. I learned to appreciate the quality and the craftsmanship that went into making a vehicle.
He instilled in me a sense of pride when it came to my ride. I found out that the best way to keep my car running well and to extend its “life” was to baby it. Basic things such as change the oil, keep it clean; and lucky me, he could always do a tune-up on it when needed.
Cars are more complicated now with technology and though there’s more maintenance to them than ever before, the basics still apply. Here they are.
Change the oil regularly
It was once every 5,000 miles. Now, most quick lube shops recommend every 3,000 miles. Unless it voids a warranty, most experts agree every 5,000. Your driving habits have something to do with the frequency in which oil changes are needed. According to Scientific American, quick oil change companies may recommend every 3,000 miles, but most auto manufacturers are good with the 5,000 to 7,500 rule. If you go more than 20 miles a day on most flat freeways, go by your owner’s manual which is most likely the 5,000 mile rule.
Fix it when it breaks
If the check engine light comes on, don’t ignore it. Chances are it won’t be as bad as you think – cost-wise, but waiting will cost you more. When brakes are making a squealing noise, take it in before the grinding starts. Most of the time, if you do ignore it, you’ll be in place (5 p..m. on a Friday when you’re leaving work and all you want to do is go home) and you can’t. No one wants to start a weekend that way and that money you had stowed for a weekend vacay will go to the car.
Park it in a garage or covered area
This may not be possible for everyone, but if you’ve got a garage, use it for your car(s) instead of the stuff you’ve been meaning to get to. We all get into the habit of storing things in the garage totally unrelated to the space; such as the Christmas tree ornaments I received as a gift from a relative but I never use were taking up space my garage. Have a garage sale and put your car inside so that birds, pollen, contaminants and other airborne stuff don’t damage the paint.
Check for bald spots
Your tires affect how your car moves and if it isn’t moving efficiently because of low treads, low pressure or bad tires, there’s a domino effect of poorer gas mileage, not to mention the safety issue. Pressure changes with the temps so if your car doesn’t alert you to that, it’s a good idea to check it regularly. Low pressure can lead to tire failure. Too high tire pressure can cause bounce in your ride or cause issues with stopping. Check all four and make sure the spare is as it should be.
Filters and fluids
Change them when needed. If you don’t know much about them, take your car to a trusted mechanic or get a recommendation from someone who knows a good mechanic. There’s transmission, brake, radiator and most likely other fluids that need to be replenished regularly. Usually air filters need to be changed when the oil is changed, but that’s not always the case. A good mechanic can advise you and he or she will save you money in the long run.
Clean, clean and clean
When I bought a new car, I promised myself no eating in it. I don’t drink coffee in it since inevitably it will end up on the seats or the mats, and then I'd have to look at that stain. Though I don't clean it as often as I should, when I do -- my car thanks me. I swear it glides through the air better and creates a smoother ride as well. It also has an effect on gas mileage. According to MythBusters, a dirty car limits the amount of airflow, causing more friction. Therefore, airflow is impeded and drag ensues which can account for 2 MPG less.
Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you
I’m pulling out the Golden Rule here and it applies to how you drive your car. I made the same point in an earlier article regarding what not to do while driving. Driving fast, braking hard and weaving in and out of traffic is rude and it’s bad for your car. You don’t want someone breaking hard behind you, do you? We’re all out there together so just remember that adage most of us grew up learning – treat the driver in front, back and the sides of you the way you want them to treat you. Respectfully.
Be safe out there.
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.