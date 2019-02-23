There’s something about spring that makes us want to clear out the clutter in all aspects of our lives. Since we spend a great deal of time in our autos, we need to pay special attention on how to make our rides run spring smooth.
1. Baby the interior
You feel better when your car is clean inside. Remember that coffee spill last month that you never got to? It’s still there, on the mat, and though most of us love the smell of our joe, it shouldn’t be used as a car freshener. If you have all-weather mats, check the manufacturer’s website to determine if a vinyl cleaning product or just plain water is best. For cloth mats, an organic spot cleaner or a little water and vinegar oil mix should do the trick. Wipe down the inside mirrors and windows with glass cleaner or water/vinegar mixture. Wipe down the leather or vinyl trim with a product designed for that. Vacuum and don’t forget to get between the cracks of the seats. You may just find enough change somewhere for another cup of joe. Or, crumbs from that time you had a bag of Fritos on your ride home. Pick up a small atomizer and make your own scent by adding a few drops of your favorite scent like lavender or rosemary – the choices are limitless. Think how Zen you’ll feel after you’ve spritzed it everywhere. Traffic jams – who cares?
2. Battery, oil & fluid checks
Have you ever walked out to your car, turned it on and all you hear are the sounds of silence? Most of us have and it doesn’t exactly make for a great day, especially if you’re running late. If you’ve been through a rough winter, it’s hard on your battery. If the connections are dirty or you’ve not bought a new battery in five years or so, you could run into problems. Some autos have a digital reminder that alerts you need to change the oil, but if you’re driving your same, favorite pickup from 20 years ago, you may forget it’s time to change the oil. Normally every 3-5,000 miles is good, but it’s something that really matters, so make sure you keep tabs on when to get it done. It’s a good idea while you’re doing all this clutter-clearing to flush out the transmission fluid. Take it to your dealer or a trusted mechanic and schedule a battery, oil and fluid check – one and done! A little preventative “medicine” will work wonders and save you money in the long run. While you’re at it – giving your auto some much-needed spring moisture – replace the wiper blades and add windshield wiper fluid.
3. You spin me right round – rotate!
If it’s time for an oil change, it’s time to check the tire pressure and rotate the tires. Most experts recommend every 5,000 miles because the front tires usually wear more than the back ones. If you do this regularly (and barring any unforeseen nails you pick up), you won’t be replacing your tires as often. And, we all know that’s not cheap!
4. Braking Bad
You don’t want your brakes going bad on you, so it’s a good idea to get your mechanic to check the pads and rotors regularly. When you hear a grinding noise, it’s usually too late and that bad noise you hear usually translates into one that goes cha-ching.
5. Wash and wax
The sun is out and spring is in the air. What better time to wash and wax your pride and joy? Not only will it look better, but it will drive and function better as a clean, smooth, free-from-dirt-and-debris auto. Really spruce it up or take it to a dealer or car wash that can detail it for you. Don’t forget about the tires and wheels you rotated. Once you do this, you won’t have to wax again until fall.
Now both you and car will have a “spring” in your step. Welcome springtime!