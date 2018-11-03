The 600-mile drive from Glasgow, Kentucky, to the Charleston area rivaled Chappy Rice's and Robin Crane's longest trip in their uncommon Austin-Healey 100-4.
"It's been in my family (a generation)," Rice said. "My dad picked it up in 1965." Rice had the body and engine restored in 2012.
They agreed the trek was worth it. "We loved it, a very good show. Very good hosts," he said.
Crane and Rice were taking part in the Southeastern Classic XXXII regional Austin-Healey weekend, which included a car show Oct. 6 at Patriot's Point. The North Carolina-based Carolinas Austin-Healey Club organized the event, which attracted models from as far as southern Ontario, Canada, and New York as well as states throughout the South.
Kentucky turned out to be one of the more popular starting points. "We brought eight cars down here," Mary Lee Van Arsdale said. She was in a 3000 series with Steve Winger, both from the Austin-Healey Club in the Louisville area.
The iconic brand, which has an American connection through an original backer, proved popular among the jet set in the U.S. in the '50s and '60s. Rolling out the 3000 named for its engine displacement in 1959, the Austin-Healey gradually grew longer, faster and more powerful. The last roadsters were produced in 1972.
Vehicle classes at the Southeastern Classic included the 100M, 100S and 100-6; the 3000 MKI, MKII, BJ7 and BJ8, the Sprite MKI-IV and the Jensen Healey as well as other Healeys and British cars.
The first Austin-Healeys were manufactured in 1953 as four-cylinder roadsters, converting to a six-cylinder after 1956. The 100 tag referred to the automaker's goal for the two-seaters to travel at 100 mph. "They had racing in mind," Rice said.
Early models had a few oddities. On Rice and Crane's nearly 65-year-old 100-4, side curtains take the place of roll up windows, the windshield can be pushed flat and there are no door handles — the driver or passenger pulls a lever on the inside strap to open, he said.
Dan Hemphill of Denver, North Carolina, brought his 1963 Austin-Healey BJ7.
"I've had the car 40-some years," he said.
"We have fun," said Hemphill, a member of the Carolinas Austin-Healey Club. "We've got a lot of good vehicles in the club."
